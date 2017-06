With vote taken, questions remain

So what now?

That’s the question many are asking after an estimated 518,000 Puerto Ricans showed up to vote on Sunday in a non-binding referendum regarding Puerto Rico’s commonwealth status and chose statehood as the path forward.

But critics say it is no mandate.

Though 97 percent of voters chose statehood, others are dismissing the process as fatally flawed and say that it was not reflective of the electorate’s interests.

Voter participation on the island was just 23 percent after opposition parties called for a boycott of the vote, calling it a “rigged process” with misleading ballot language.

Options on the final ballot included: remaining a commonwealth, becoming a U.S. state or independence.

“It will be up to this new generation of Puerto Ricans to demand and claim in Washington the end of the current improper colonial relationship, and begin a transition process to fully incorporate Puerto Rico as the next state of the union,” said Governor Ricardo Rosselló, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, in a statement.

Ultimately, it is up to the U.S. Congress to decide whether the status of the commonwealth changes. If Congress does not take action, the island’s status remains that same.

As a commonwealth of the United States, Puerto Rico receives U.S. military protection, is subject to U.S. federal law and receives some government funding for infrastructure and social programs. Puerto Rico residents are considered U.S. citizens, but are ineligible to vote in U.S. presidential elections.

This marks the fifth time a popular vote was held to decide the commonwealth’s status ― the most recent being 2012, when 54 percent of votes backed changing Puerto Rico’s current status.

Congress did not take action following that vote.

The turnout for the 2012 referendum was far greater ― 1.8 million people, around 77 percent of residents ― prompting opposition groups to brand this year’s turnout as a defeat.

“The governor lost, statehood lost,” said Hector Ferrer, leader of Popular Democratic Party. “They lost 300,000 votes in four years.”

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote to Rosselló, pointing out that the referendum ballot had left out the option to remain a commonwealth, leading groups to call for a boycott.

The ballot was later changed to include “current territorial status.”

Rosselló said he would travel to speak with Congress, the White House and other agencies regarding the referendum results.

“We will now take these results to Washington, D.C., with the strong support of not only a duly executed electoral exercise, but also of a contingency of national and international observers, who can attest to the fact that the process was fair, well-organized and democratic,” he said.

“From today going forward, the federal government will no longer be able to ignore the voice of the majority of the American citizens in Puerto Rico,” said Rosselló. “It would be highly contradictory for Washington to demand democracy in other parts of the world, and not respond to the legitimate right to self-determination that was exercised today in the American territory of Puerto Rico.”