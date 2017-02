Winter storm update

New Yorkers are urged to refrain from travel as the storm continues to move through the City. This system has brought heavy snow that has created slick and hazardous travel conditions, and New Yorkers are reminded to avoid driving except in emergencies. Currently, 4 to 9 inches of snow has already fallen in the City. The latest forecasts anticipate approximately 10 to 14 inches of snow accumulation.

Latest Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for New York City until 6 p.m. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 14 inches are anticipated, but locally higher amounts are possible. Snow is forecast to taper off this evening as the storm pushes away from the area. Temperatures remain below freezing Thursday, dropping to the teens Thursday night; with wind chill values as low as single digits.

Travel

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads. If you must travel allow for extra time, use mass transportation whenever possible, and anticipate delays. New Yorkers are also urged to exercise caution and minimize walking outdoors during the worst of the storm.

Most senior centers are closed today. Senior center members are asked to call their local centers for any information regarding hours of operation. New Yorkers are asked to check on their neighbors, friends, and relatives — especially the elderly and those with disabilities and access and functional needs.

Schools

All New York City public schools are closed Thursday. After-school programs, adult education, and PSAL activities are also cancelled.

Snow Removal

The Department of Sanitation has two 12-hour shifts of 2,400 workers on duty, with more than 1,600 plows and another 689 salt spreaders on the roadways. City agencies including DEP, DOT, and Parks have dedicated a further 135 plows for snow clearing operations. Plowing progress can be followed via PlowNYC at nyc.gov/plownyc.

DOT crews are treating pedestrian overpasses and step streets, as well as ferry terminals and municipal parking garages.

Crews from JC Decaux Street Furniture New York have begun shoveling bus shelters and will follow up with preventive treatments as shelters are cleared.

Parking and Trash Collection

Alternate Side Parking is suspended Thursday, February 9th through Saturday, February 11th to facilitate snow removal operations. Parking meters remain in effect throughout the City.

Citi Bike service is suspended Thursday until further notice.

Garbage/recycling/organics collections are suspended to facilitate snow removal.

Emergency Response

911 should only be used in case of emergencies. All other snow related inquiries and reports should be made to 311. FDNY has added fifty-three additional ambulances Citywide. An additional 120 EMTs/paramedics are on duty, with additional personnel available if necessary. The agency is also adding a fifth firefighter to each engine company.

Parks

New Yorkers are urged to stay out of City parks on Thursday until the storm pushes away from the area.

The Parks department has deployed approximately 112 plows, 168 salters, and 150 pieces of mechanized equipment (snow blowers) to clear City parks.

Ferry Service

Staten Island Ferry is operating on a modified 20 minute departure schedule. All passengers should allow for extra travel time.

Heat and Hot Water

Any tenant lacking heat and hot water should immediately call 311. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development has crews responding.

Homeless Services

Code Blue protocols are in effect. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. Anyone who sees a homeless individual or family out in the cold should call 311 immediately and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance. Code Blue Weather Emergencies include the following options for the homeless: shelters, drop-in centers, safe havens and stabilization beds, and street homeless outreach.

Further Notifications

For information and updates related to weather and travel conditions, sign up for Notify NYC, the City’s free emergency notification system. Through Notify NYC, New Yorkers can receive phone calls, text messages, and/or email alerts about traffic and transit disruptions and other emergencies. To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311, visit NYC.gov/notifynyc, or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter. ‎