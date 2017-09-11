Who’s on the ballot?

New York City is holding elections this year for the offices of Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, and all 51 seats on the City Council.

Primary elections will be held on Tues., Sept. 12, while the general election will occur on Tues., Nov. 7, 2017.

Under New York law, candidates who run unopposed in a primary or general election win the nomination or election automatically, and their names do not appear on the ballot.

In the City Council, several members, including current Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who represents East Harlem and parts of the Bronx, are ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.

Below is a list of candidates for citywide office, as well as Northern Manhattan Council races.

Mayor

In the mayoral race, incumbent Bill de Blasio seeks re-election against challengers Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin in the Democratic primary.

State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is running uncontested in the Republican primary.

Bill de Blasio. Sal Albanese. Richard Bashner.

Robert Gangi. Michael Tolkin. Nicole Malliotakis.





Public Advocate

Incumbent Letitia James is facing off against challenger David Eisenbach in the Democratic primary.

In the Republican primary, Juan Carlos Polanco is running uncontested and will not appear on the September 12 ballot.

Letitia James. David Eisenbach. Juan Carlos Polanco.





City Comptroller

Incumbent Scott Stringer is running uncontested in the Democratic primary, while Michel Faulkner is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Scott Stringer. Michel Faulkner.





City Council

District 7, which includes Morningside Heights and Hamilton Heights, has incumbent Mark Levine running against Thomas López-Pierre in the Democratic primary.

In District 8, which includes parts of East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Longwood and Port Morris, Mark-Viverito’s chief of staff Diana Ayala will face off against current Assemblymember Robert Rodríguez in the Democratic primary.

District 9 incumbent Bill Perkins, who won a special election in February to replace Inez Dickins when she was elected to the State Assembly, is now seeking a full term in the Council. He is running against Marvin Holland, Marvin Spruill, Tyson-Lord Gray, Cordell Cleare and Julius Tajiddin in the Democratic primary. The district includes Central Harlem, Morningside Heights and parts of East Harlem and the Upper West Side.

In District 10, which encompasses Washington Heights, Inwood and Marble Hill, two-term Incumbent Ydanis Rodríguez is running against Josue Pérez and Francesca Castellanos in the Democratic primary.

There are no Republican candidates running in any of the uptown Council races.

Mark Levine. Thomas López-Pierre. Diana Ayala. Robert Rodríguez.

Bill Perkins. Marvin Holland. Marvin Spruill. Tyson-Lord Gray.

Cordell Cleare. Julius Tajiddin. Ydanis Rodríguez. Josue Pérez.

Francesca Castellanos.



For more information, or to confirm your voting location, go to www.vote.nyc.ny.us/