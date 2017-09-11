New York City is holding elections this year for the offices of Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, and all 51 seats on the City Council. Primary elections will be held on Tues., Sept. 12, while the general election will occur on Tues., Nov. 7, 2017. Under New York law, candidates who run unopposed in a primary or general election win the nomination or election automatically, and their names do not appear on the ballot. In the City Council, several members, including current Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who represents East Harlem and parts of the Bronx, are ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits. Below is a list of candidates for citywide office, as well as Northern Manhattan Council races. Mayor In the mayoral race, incumbent Bill de Blasio seeks re-election against challengers Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin in the Democratic primary. Who’s on the ballot?
¿Quién está en la boleta electoral?
New York City is holding elections this year for the offices of Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, and all 51 seats on the City Council.
Primary elections will be held on Tues., Sept. 12, while the general election will occur on Tues., Nov. 7, 2017.
Under New York law, candidates who run unopposed in a primary or general election win the nomination or election automatically, and their names do not appear on the ballot.
In the City Council, several members, including current Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who represents East Harlem and parts of the Bronx, are ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.
Below is a list of candidates for citywide office, as well as Northern Manhattan Council races.
Mayor
In the mayoral race, incumbent Bill de Blasio seeks re-election against challengers Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin in the Democratic primary.
State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is running uncontested in the Republican primary.
Public Advocate
Incumbent Letitia James is facing off against challenger David Eisenbach in the Democratic primary.
In the Republican primary, Juan Carlos Polanco is running uncontested and will not appear on the September 12 ballot.
City Comptroller
Incumbent Scott Stringer is running uncontested in the Democratic primary, while Michel Faulkner is unopposed in the Republican primary.
City Council
District 7, which includes Morningside Heights and Hamilton Heights, has incumbent Mark Levine running against Thomas López-Pierre in the Democratic primary.
In District 8, which includes parts of East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Longwood and Port Morris, Mark-Viverito’s chief of staff Diana Ayala will face off against current Assemblymember Robert Rodríguez in the Democratic primary.
District 9 incumbent Bill Perkins, who won a special election in February to replace Inez Dickins when she was elected to the State Assembly, is now seeking a full term in the Council. He is running against Marvin Holland, Marvin Spruill, Tyson-Lord Gray, Cordell Cleare and Julius Tajiddin in the Democratic primary. The district includes Central Harlem, Morningside Heights and parts of East Harlem and the Upper West Side.
In District 10, which encompasses Washington Heights, Inwood and Marble Hill, two-term Incumbent Ydanis Rodríguez is running against Josue Pérez and Francesca Castellanos in the Democratic primary.
There are no Republican candidates running in any of the uptown Council races.
For more information, or to confirm your voting location, go to www.vote.nyc.ny.us/
La Ciudad de Nueva York está celebrando elecciones este año para las oficinas del alcalde, defensor público, contralor y los 51 escaños en el Concejo Municipal.
Las elecciones primarias se llevarán a cabo el martes 12 de septiembre, mientras que las elecciones generales tendrán lugar el martes 7 de noviembre de 2017.
Bajo la ley de Nueva York, los candidatos que se enfrentan sin oposición en una elección primaria o general, ganan la nominación o elección automáticamente, y sus nombres no aparecen en la boleta electoral.
En el Concejo Municipal, varios miembros, incluyendo a la actual presidenta Melissa Mark-Viverito, quien representa a East Harlem y partes del Bronx, no son elegibles para postularse para la reelección debido a los límites de mandato.
A continuación, una lista de candidatos para las oficina de la ciudad, así como las carreras del Concejo en el Norte de Manhattan.
Alcalde
En la competencia por la alcaldía, el titular Bill de Blasio busca la reelección contra los retadores Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi y Michael Tolkin en la primaria demócrata.
La asambleísta estatal Nicole Malliotakis se encuentra sin oposición en las elecciones republicanas.
Defensor Público
La titular Letitia James se enfrenta al retador David Eisenbach en la primaria demócrata.
En la primaria republicana, Juan Carlos Polanco se encuentra sin competencia y no aparecerá en la boleta electoral del 12 de septiembre.
Contralor de la ciudad
El titular Scott Stringer no tiene oposición en la primaria demócrata, tampoco Michel Faulkner en la primaria republicana.
Concejo Municipal
El Distrito 7, que incluye Morningside Heights y Hamilton Heights, tiene al titular Mark Levine compitiendo contra Thomas López-Pierre en la primaria demócrata.
En el Distrito 8, que incluye partes de East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Longwood y Port Morris, la jefa de personal de Mark-Viverito, Diana Ayala, se enfrentará al actual asambleísta Robert Rodríguez en la primaria demócrata.
Bill Perkins, el actual titular del Distrito 9, quien ganó una elección especial en febrero para reemplazar a Inez Dickins cuando fue elegida para la Asamblea Estatal, ahora busca un término completo en el Concejo. Está compitiendo contra Marvin Holland, Marvin Spruill, Tyson-Lord Grey, Cordell Cleare y Julius Tajiddin en la primaria demócrata. El distrito incluye Central Harlem, Morningside Heights y partes de East Harlem y el Upper West Side.
En el Distrito 10, que abarca Washington Heights, Inwood y Marble Hill, el titular por dos períodos Ydanis Rodríguez compite contra Josue Pérez y Francesca Castellanos en la primaria demócrata.
No hay candidatos republicanos en ninguna de las carreras del Concejo del norte del condado.
Para obtener más información, o para confirmar su ubicación de votación, vaya a www.vote.nyc.ny.us/