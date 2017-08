Where’s the work?

Community protests at GWB

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

They rained boos down on this Broadway production.

Elected officials and community members staged a protest outside of the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal on August 16, demanding that more jobs at the revamped facility be made available to local residents.

The protest, which drew dozens of participants to Broadway at 179th Street, was organized by Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who said that Port Authority and developer SLM Partners have not kept promises to make jobs available to locals.

Also participating in the rally were Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Senator Marisol Alcántara, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Deputy Manhattan Borough President Aldrin Bonilla, Community Board 12 Chair Shah Ally, Dominican Women’s Development Center Rosita Romero,

The newly refurbished terminal, which reopened in May after years of delays, will eventually feature several large retailers such as Marshalls, Spectrum, and The Gap, as well as about two dozen small businesses.

Rodriguez recalled years of meetings with the Port Authority and developers, and insisted those groups made promises that the majority of jobs at the terminal would be offered to local residents. He also said SLM Partners promised community space would be made available in the facility.

“One of Manhattan’s largest bus stations is here in Washington Heights, with an investment of more than $186 billion, which is going to generate thousands of jobs, and we learn that jobs will not be for the people of the community, which has been very patient with the Port Authority,” said Rodríguez. “We want respect for the community. This is after years of delays, and they subjected the community to noise, construction, traffic and more.”

The department store Marshalls specifically has pointed to previous hiring events held throughout Washington Heights and Harlem.

But protestors said not enough has been done to engage the local workforce.

“Next year, the minimum wage is going to go up to $15 an hour, there are a hundred jobs out there in Marshalls, and they have started looking for employees out of here,” charged Espaillat. “We are going to come back every week to pressure them, to give jobs to people in the community.”