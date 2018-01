Where vital meets viable

Relief initiative aims to protect Puerto Rico environment

Story by Gregg McQueen

While the torrent of relief supplies shipped to Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria has brought critical aid to the island, it has also brought another consequence — tons of waste.

Items such as plastic water bottles, canned goods, batteries, flashlights and other materials shipped to Puerto Rico since September have provided immediate relief, but are now taxing an already severe waste management situation on the island.

To combat the issue, a group of Puerto Rico natives has launched a unique initiative to allow people to donate relief items that will not damage the environment.

Dubbed “Eco Kit Puerto Rico,” the service allows donors to purchase eco-friendly items on Amazon.com and have them shipped to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The initiative is run by Puerto Rico natives Aris Mejías, Isabel Gandía and Jeca Rodríguez Colón, a trio of artists and self-described “environmental activists.”

“We really want to change the way aid is given,” remarked Colón. “We want to not only help in the short-term, but prepare Puerto Rico for the future.”

Eco Kit Puerto Rico provides a curated and itemized guide of relief items to assist hurricane victims on the island. Users select an item and choose to have it shipped to the Loisaida Center (Loisaida), which has provided logistical support and space at its Lower East Side headquarters for Eco Kit’s operations. The Center has served as an affiliate within the Acacia Network since 2014.

Loisaida’s Director Libertad Guerra said the initiative was aligned with the center’s ongoing work with artists and creative partners with a social bent.

“The co-founders of Eco Kit were all part of the Loisaida creative community of collaborators since 2014. We had collaborated before,” said Guerra. “The very day after María hit, we were already assembling the production team for AbrazArte, an artistic benefit relief event. We also talked about the imminent waste management crisis the island was about to confront.”

The Eco Kit concept, full of inventory for the “post-María layperson” (including items such as peppermint oil to keep the heat and mosquitos at bay), was informed by input from the Institute for Socio-Ecological Research (ISER) Caribe, an environmental advocacy group based in Puerto Rico.

“We learned about the most arcane renewable systems and technology,” she recalled.

Once preliminary lists were arranged, and deliveries planned, it was time to execute.

“The group needed a physical headquarters to receive the flow of items, to be a pick-up space for those traveling to the island and a communal space for strategizing, solidarity, and emotional support,” said Guerra. “Loisaida Center was there precisely for that.”

Guerra said the effort, largely led by women, has proven an indelible experience.

“None of us will ever forget the first three weeks of running on fumes, and meeting and working seven days a week, 14-16 hours a day,” she says. “With the strategic support of Acacia, we were helping create a new map of frontline activism that united the island and other diasporas in a new geographical conception.”

Individual items are packaged at Loisaida into full kits, then shipped to partner organizations in Puerto Rico for distribution to areas where resources remain scarce.

“Sometimes when people donate to disaster relief, there’s a lack of transparency. People don’t know how their money is used or that the items get to the right place,” Mejías said. “Here, people know exactly what they’re selecting, and our partners in Puerto Rico know how it should best be distributed.”

Items on the list were specifically selected to reduce ecological hazards of the many relief donations headed to the island, said Mejías.

The items include solar lamps, manually chargeable flashlights, compact gas stoves, folding shovels, solar battery banks for recharging electric devices, and collapsible coolers.‎

People can also purchase drinking water in five-pound collapsible bags to avoid waste, or bags of sprouting seeds, which can be eaten or planted.‎

“We’re not sending cans of beans, we send the beans,” said Colón. “You can cook them, plant them. It’s providing food assistance now and for the future, and eliminating waste.” ‎

Puerto Rico’s Solid Waste Authority has estimated that Hurricane Maria alone created over 6.2 million cubic yards of waste.

Currently, there are only 29 landfills left on Puerto Rico, most of which were already over capacity prior to the hurricanes, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called for the closure of eight more landfills in the next five years.

“We have a lot of waste management problems on the island,” Mejías said. “It’s complete mayhem, and it’s only going to get worse.”

She said that energy, food and clean water are still primary concerns on the island after Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico last September. About 40 percent of residents are still without power.

“Most of the items in our kits are related to providing light, power or food,” Mejías said.

Acacia CEO Raul Russi said that supporting Eco Kit was part of the organization’s wider commitment to social solidarity work and to answering the critical needs of Puerto Rican residents after María, which led to the creation of the Ayuda Puerto Rico Relief Fund.

“Working side by side with our partners and affiliates, we pooled resources and funds to provide relief in real time,” said Russi in a statement, noting that the fund has raised more than $2 million dollars to date.

“Acacia has always operated by identifying and empowering the already existing assets in our communities. When Loisaida approached us about their work with Eco-Kit, we wholeheartedly supported these efforts,” added Russi. “I had the pleasure of visiting them at the center and seeing them in action, and they made me very proud. We are grateful for the work these young committed Puerto Ricans are doing. They are part of our Acacia family.”

Users can opt to purchase one item for donation, or multiple items, and have them shipped to Loisaida. Most individual items are priced between $10 and $15, with the most expensive item, a pair of two-way radios, costing $69.

Mejías said the Eco Kit list can be used to provide disaster relief well beyond the scope of Puerto Rico.

“We want to decentralize aid,” remarked Mejías. “We don’t own the list. Anyone can use it. If you want to send items to help your cousin, or to a church, you can.”

All of Eco Kit’s founders come from the world of the arts. Colón is a multi-disciplinary artist who is noted for dance and performance art skills, while Mejías is an award-winning actress who has appeared in films such as Che and The Vessel.

“We’ve done a lot of activism for Puerto Rico and grassroots work on the island,” Colón said. “The situation in Puerto Rico definitely informs our work.”

Both Colón and Mejías have put their artistic careers on hold to focus on the Eco Kit efforts, as the two, along with Gandía, are largely responsible for sorting and packing relief items themselves at Loisaida.

So far, Eco Kit has shipped 75 completed kits to Puerto Rico, said Mejías, who noted that the kits have already inspired organizations on the island to think about sustainability.

She pointed to Casa Pueblo, one of Eco Kit’s grassroots partners in Puerto Rico, distributing solar-powered lightbulbs from the kits to the mountain community of Adjuntas, which is still lacking power.

“They saw how useful those lightbulbs were,” said Mejías. “They made a pledge to get those light bulbs for every home in their community.”

For more information, please visit www.ecokitinitiative.org‎.

Eco Kit items can be purchased at http://amzn.to/2DoCtFA.

The Eco Kit team is one of the honorees of El Semillero/The Seedbed, a new initiative launched by Loisaida for cultivating the Latinx community’s creative and collaborative innovation.

For more information, please visit www.loisaida.org.