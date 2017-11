“Where needs are greatest”

ArchCare, the healthcare ministry of the Archdiocese of New York, raised a record $1.5 million for seniors and those with special needs at its annual gala.

More than 500 people attended the Nov. 3rd event at Gotham Hall, which featured a performance by award-winning writer and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

ArchCare President and CEO Scott LaRue said that funds raised would support a variety of ArchCare programs focused on closing gaps in care. Among those were:

Expanding ArchCare’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which currently allows some 700 seniors, many with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to live in their own homes or with family members.

Providing free care, physical therapy, social work and other services for families with extraordinary needs, such as the Camacho family of conjoined twin girls from the Dominican Republic who underwent successful separation surgery earlier this year.

Repurposing underutilized church properties to provide independent housing for young adults with autism. The first location, which will include nine studio apartments, is currently under renovation on Staten Island, and a second location is currently under consideration in the Bronx.

Operating ArchCare’s state-of-the-art mobile health center, which provides care for agricultural workers and others in the Hudson Valley with limited access to health services.‎

Two longtime supporters of ArchCare’s ministry were also honored by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who served as the honorary gala chair.

Joseph P. Anderson, a former member of ArchCare’s board of trustees, received the Florence Eisenberg Board Service Award for his work as a former member of ArchCare’s board of trustees.

LaRue spotlighted Anderson’s role in helping to guide the healthcare system through a transformation that has significantly extended its reach and array of services in an environment of ever-increasing need but declining government reimbursements for care.

Michael Segal, CEO of PharmScript LLC, received ArchCare’s Partnership Award in recognition of the pharmacy services provider’s outstanding service and dedication to the needs of ArchCare’s residents, patients and program members.

“As caregivers, it’s our nature to embrace those in need and direct our compassion and resources where needs are greatest,” said LaRue said, who noted that in recent weeks ArchCare had also collected donations from staff to purchase and send 12 generators to Puerto Rico to help power healthcare facilities and senior centers in remote parts of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria.

