City Council examines NYPD diversity

Story by Gregg McQueen

The force has a way to go.

Though the New York Police Department (NYPD) has made considerable strides in becoming more diverse, police officials said it still has room for improvement in terms of attracting African Americans to work on the force.

“The last recruiting class was the most diverse we’ve ever had,” stated NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker at the February 8 oversight hearing at the City Council of the department’s recruitment and promotional practices.

Tucker said that in 2014, 43 percent of NYPD officers were minorities – by January 2017 that number had risen to almost 60 percent.

The October 2016 graduating class was 32 percent Hispanic, said Tucker, yet only about 15 percent African American and 9 percent Asian.

“I think we’re holding our own with recruiting African Americans,” Tucker remarked. “I think we are increasing it, and the hope is to increase it more.”

Tucker said the NYPD launched a new recruitment campaign in 2016 emphasizing compassion and respect.

“When public believes that Police Department in there for them, it deepens trust,” said Tucker. “Greater diversity is essential.”

Tucker told Councilmembers that the NYPD encourages all officers to seek advancement and take tests to seek promotions.

“You don’t get to the captain rank unless you take the promotional exams,” said Tucker. “At the end of the day you end up with whoever passes those exams being moving up through the ranks.”

City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson suggested that the fractured relationships with NYPD in communities of color has affected the desire of African Americans to join the police force.

“They need to see the department as a career choice,” Gibson said. “Although many people I’ve talked to said that they want to join the department so they can change the culture and perception.”

Asked what would be considered successful improvement in terms of African American recruitment, Tucker responded, “I don’t know what the magic number is. I don’t know what the goal is where we can say that we’re there.”

Retired NYPD Inspector Tim Pearson, Vice President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), criticized the NYPD for only opening 14,000 spots for applicants on the most recent police exam.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) administers the NYPD exams.

Pearson said he was also dismayed that the application period was closed early, which went unannounced to the public, after Pearson’s group had made efforts to help recruit minority officers.

“Much of the effort we embarked upon with the Police Department was squandered,” Pearson said. “We had college students going online to do applications and they couldn’t.”

He said that his group runs tutorials to help prepare people for police careers. He thinks that those within the higher ranks should complete community-based training sessions in order to be considered for further promotions.

“We were trying to recruit people from all communities to make sure we get a fair representation from across the city of all communities,” he added.

“So I just see, if we don’t allow an opportunity and further talk to DCAS about the capacity, we are going to run into the same challenges when we open up a new exam,” responded Gibson.

Tucker said that the NYPD has attempted to connect better with communities in order to boost recruits, and has recently formed partnerships with clergy and faith-based organizations. He also said that the Department sees its youth programs such as Explorer program and Cadet Corps as recruiting tools.

Tucker also announced that the department is working with DCAS to schedule another exam in the spring, in part to make up for people getting shut out last time.

For more information, please visit DCAS at http://on.nyc.gov/1jmaeG5 or call 212.669.1357.

For more information on the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, please visit www.noblenational.org.