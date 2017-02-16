“We’re going to find you”

Cheating city contractor socked

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

While scaling up on projects, they dialed down on wages.

And now City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer has assessed $3.2 million in fines against a construction firm for cheating workers out of prevailing wages – and debarred them from working on city and and state contracts for five years.

Stringer accused K.S. Contracting Corporation and its owner, Paresh Shah, of cheating at least 36 workers out of prevailing wages and benefits on seven public works projects between August 2008 and November 2011.

An investigation by the Comptroller’s office found that K.S. Contracting defrauded its workers, mostly immigrants of Latino, South Asian, or West Indian descent, out of $1.7 million in wages and benefits.

“I want to be very clear — we are here to not just protect these workers, but to send a message,” said Stringer at a February 13 press conference. “If you’re a company that cheats its employees out of an honest day’s pay, we’re going to find you.”

The $3.2 million fine includes back wages for defrauded workers, as well as interest and civil penalties.

K.S. Contracting is also banned from working on any city or state contracts for five years, Stringer said.

The Comptroller’s office began investigating the company after an employee filed a complaint with the office in May 2010.

Using subpoenas, video evidence, union records, and data from city agency data, the investigation uncovered a kickback scheme that preyed on immigrant workers.

K.S. Contracting would issue checks to roughly half its workforce, with the other half off the books, said Stringer.

“In short, the company required them to cash their checks and surrender the money back to their supervisors,” he explained. “Those supervisors would then [redistribute] the cash to all employees on the job site, effectively diluting the pie and paying them at rates significantly below prevailing wage.”

Stringer said that K.S. Contracting falsely reported to the city that all workers were paid appropriately. The firm reported that it was paying workers $50 an hour, when in reality employees were earning wages starting at $90 a day, Stinger said.

Between 2007 and 2010, K.S. Contracting was awarded more than $21 million in city contracts by the Departments of Design and Construction, NYC Parks and Department of Sanitation.

Projects included the Morrisania Health Center in the Bronx, the 122 Community Center in Manhattan and the District 15 sanitation garage in Brooklyn.

The construction firm does not have any current city contracts. It was last paid by the city in 2014.

Lowell Barton of Laborers Union 1010 thanked Stringer for his efforts.

“There are so many contractors out there that cheat by design,” said Barton. “It’s a hard task exposing them.”

Stringer commented that the current political climate makes it more important for the city to protect vulnerable residents and workers.

“When government creates a climate of fear for immigrants, it becomes easy for employers to exploit that fear and cheat workers out of their hard-earned wages, because those workers will likely be afraid to complain.”

Stringer said that workers should call his office if they think they are being taken advantage of by their employer.

For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or call 212.669.3916.