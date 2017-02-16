Story and photos by Gregg McQueen While scaling up on projects, they dialed down on wages. And now City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer has assessed $3.2 million in fines against a construction firm for cheating workers out of prevailing wages – and debarred them from working on city and and state contracts for five years. Stringer accused K.S. Contracting Corporation and its owner, Paresh Shah, of cheating at least 36 workers out of prevailing wages and benefits on seven public works projects between August 2008 and November 2011. An investigation by the Comptroller’s office found that K.S. Contracting defrauded its workers, mostly immigrants of Latino, South Asian, or West Indian descent, out of $1.7 million in wages and benefits. “I want to be very clear — we are here to not just protect these workers, but to send a message,” said Stringer at a February 13 press conference. “If you’re a company that cheats its employees out of an honest day’s pay, we’re going to find you.” The $3.2 million fine includes back wages for defrauded workers, as well as interest and civil penalties. K.S. Contracting is also banned from working on any city or state contracts for five years, Stringer said. The Comptroller’s office began investigating the company after an employee filed a complaint with the office in May 2010. Using subpoenas, video evidence, union records, and data from city agency data, the investigation uncovered a kickback scheme that preyed on immigrant workers. K.S. Contracting would issue checks to roughly half its workforce, with the other half off the books, said Stringer. “In short, the company required them to cash their checks and surrender the money back to their supervisors,” he explained. “Those supervisors would then [redistribute] the cash to all employees on the job site, effectively diluting the pie and paying them at rates significantly below prevailing wage.” Stringer said that K.S. Contracting falsely reported to the city that all workers were paid appropriately. The firm reported that it was paying workers $50 an hour, when in reality employees were earning wages starting at $90 a day, Stinger said. Between 2007 and 2010, K.S. Contracting was awarded more than $21 million in city contracts by the Departments of Design and Construction, NYC Parks and Department of Sanitation. Projects included the Morrisania Health Center in the Bronx, the 122 Community Center in Manhattan and the District 15 sanitation garage in Brooklyn. The construction firm does not have any current city contracts. It was last paid by the city in 2014. Lowell Barton of Laborers Union 1010 thanked Stringer for his efforts. “There are so many contractors out there that cheat by design,” said Barton. “It’s a hard task exposing them.” Stringer commented that the current political climate makes it more important for the city to protect vulnerable residents and workers. “When government creates a climate of fear for immigrants, it becomes easy for employers to exploit that fear and cheat workers out of their hard-earned wages, because those workers will likely be afraid to complain.” Stringer said that workers should call his office if they think they are being taken advantage of by their employer. For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or call 212.669.3916. Historia y fotos Gregg McQueen El contralor de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Scott M. Stringer, ha evaluado $3.2 millones en multas contra una empresa de construcción por engañar a los trabajadores por los salarios vigentes. Stringer acusó a K.S. Contracting Corporation y su dueño, Paresh Shah, de engañar al menos a 36 trabajadores en sus salarios y beneficios prevalecientes en siete proyectos de obras públicas entre agosto de 2008 y noviembre de 2011. Una investigación de la Contraloría encontró que K.S. Contracting defraudó a sus trabajadores, en su mayoría inmigrantes de ascendencia latina, del sur de Asia o de las Indias Occidentales, por $1.7 millones en salarios y beneficios. “Quiero ser muy claro: estamos aquí no sólo para proteger a estos trabajadores, sino para enviar un mensaje”, dijo Stringer en una conferencia de prensa del 13 de febrero. “Si usted tiene una compañía que engaña a sus empleados por el pago de un día honrado, lo vamos a encontrar”. La multa de $3.2 millones de dólares incluye los salarios atrasados de los trabajadores defraudados, así como los intereses y las sanciones civiles. K.S. Contracting también está prohibida de trabajar en cualquier ciudad o en contratos estatales por un período de cinco años, dijo Stringer. La Contraloría comenzó a investigar a la compañía después de que un empleado presentara una queja ante la oficina en mayo de 2010. Usando citatorios, pruebas de video, registros sindicales y datos de agencias municipales, la investigación descubrió un plan de soborno que abusaba de los trabajadores inmigrantes. K.S. Contracting emitía cheques a aproximadamente la mitad de su fuerza de trabajo, con la otra mitad fuera de los libros, dijo Stringer. “En resumen, la empresa les exigía que cobraran sus cheques y devolvieran el dinero a sus supervisores”, explicó. “Esos supervisores entonces [redistribuían] el efectivo entre todos los empleados en el sitio de trabajo, diluyendo efectivamente el pastel y pagándoles a tasas significativamente por debajo del salario vigente”. Stringer dijo que K.S. Contracting falsamente informó a la ciudad que todos los trabajadores fueron pagados apropiadamente. La firma dijo que pagaba a los trabajadores $50 dólares por hora, cuando en realidad los empleados estaban ganando salarios a partir de $90 dólares por día, dijo Stinger. Entre 2007 y 2010, K.S. Contracting recibió más de $21 millones de dólares en contratos de la ciudad de los Departamentos de Diseño y Construcción, Parques de Nueva York y el Departamento de Recolección de Basura. Los proyectos incluyeron el Centro de Salud Morrisania en el Bronx, el Centro Comunitario 122 en Manhattan y el garaje de recolección de basura del Distrito 15 en Brooklyn. La empresa de construcción no tiene contratos vigentes con la ciudad actualmente. Fue pagado por última vez por la ciudad en 2014. Lowell Barton, del Sindicato de Trabajadores Union 1010, agradeció a Stringer por sus esfuerzos. “Hay tantos contratistas por ahí que engañan deliberadamente”, dijo Lowell Barton. “Es una tarea difícil exponerlos”. Stringer puntualizó que el clima político actual hace más importante que la ciudad proteja a los ciudadanos vulnerables. “Cuando el gobierno crea un clima de temor para los inmigrantes, los empleadores se aprovechan de ese miedo y engañan a los trabajadores en sus salarios ganados con tanto esfuerzo, porque los trabajadores probablemente tendrán miedo de quejarse”. Stringer dijo que los trabajadores deben llamar a su oficina si piensan que su empleador se está siendo aprovechando de ellos. Para más información, favor visite comptroller.nyc.gov o llame al 212.669.3916.
