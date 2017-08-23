“We’re going to challenge immoral”

First refuge, now small reprieve

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristobal Vivar

She sought sanctuary — and has earned a stay.

A Washington Heights church is providing refuge to a Guatemalan immigrant mother facing deportation — and who’s just been granted a 90-day window while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials review her case.

Amanda Morales-Guerra and her three young children sought refuge at Holyrood Church on Fort Washington Avenue after fearing she’d be deported back to her native Guatemala, which she fled in 2004.

In 2012, Morales-Guerra, carrying her Guatemalan passport, her only proof of identification, was a passenger in a car accident. Afterwards, she was required to check in with ICE officials regularly, which she did without fail. Moreover, Morales-Guerra has paid her taxes and has no criminal record.

But last month, the 33-year-old said she was told by immigration officials to bring a one-way plane ticket to Guatemala to her next ICE appointment.

Frightened that she’d be deported and separated from her children, Morales-Guerra instead went to Holyrood.

As with schools, churches and houses of worship are designated as “sensitive locations,” and by ICE agents are not allowed to enter without a special designation.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat said he expected ICE to honor the sanctity of the church.

“ICE cannot come in here…and interrogate and arrest her,” said Espaillat. “We will not allow that to happen.”

The church is providing a small room as residence for the mother and her children — nine-year-old Dulce, seven-year-old Daniela, and two-year-old David.

Holyrood is a member church of Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, a collection of religious organizations that provide aid to immigrants being sought by ICE.

“Historically, we have opened our doors to justice,” said Juan Carlos Ruiz, a Lutheran priest minister and organizer with New Sanctuary Coalition. “Amanda, when she was contemplating sanctuary, she was deciding and trusting herself to the care of the community, and that’s why she made that necessary step.”

“We are not harboring criminals, we are not hiding, we are defying a law that is unjust,” remarked Ruiz, who said that Morales-Guerra faced death threats in Guatemala prior to fleeing that country.

On Fri., Aug. 18, a host of elected officials and community groups gathered at Holyrood to announce support for Morales-Guerra and vowed to help protect her.

Ravi Ragbir, Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, said his organization’s legal clinic has experienced a huge spike in calls since President Donald Trump took office.

“We can get about 700 calls, only in one week, from immigrants who are afraid,” he said. “People are terrified.”

Ragbir faced his own deportation worries this year as he prepared for a check-in meeting with ICE officials. An immigrant from Trinidad, Ragbir has received a stay on a deportation order from 2006, but ICE can decide on an annual basis how to handle his case. Hundreds of supporters and elected officials also rallied for him at Federal Plaza in March.

He urged immigrants at risk of deportation to educate themselves about immigration laws.

“You need to understand how immigration works so you can take a stand with your own case,” Ragbir stated.

“This president, shame on him, he wants to bring America backwards,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “We have leaders in this community who say enough is enough. We are only one nation.”

At the church, Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) donated beds for the family to sleep in, Community Conservatory for the Fine Arts said it will provide music lessons for Morales-Guerra’s children and famed Dominican culinary star Inés Páez (known as “Chef Tita”) has brought food for the family.

Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa called on the community to provide assistance for the mother and children, as Morales-Guerra is unable to leave the church for fear of ICE arresting her.

“She can’t leave this sanctuary,” said De La Rosa. “She can’t work, or take care of herself.”

“I am deeply grateful to all the community, to all the people that are supporting me,” said Morales-Guerra through an interpreter. “I don’t do this only for myself and my family. I do it for the thousands upon thousands of families who are in the same situation. I ask those families to seek out help, to go to your priest, to go to your pastor, to go to your rabbis and get some guidance as to how to fight so that they can remain and stay with their families.”

After meeting with Morales-Guerra and family on Mon., Aug. 21, supporters trekked downtown to 26 Federal Plaza to deliver letters of support and an I589 form, an official request for asylum, to ICE officials.

They were joined by Geoff Kagan Trenchard, a lawyer assisting Morales-Guerra pro-bono through New Sanctuary Coalition’s legal clinic.

“We will be filing a stay of removal, that will allow enough time for us to pursue other legal avenues that will allow Amanda to stay in the United States,” said Kagan Trenchard, who will also prepare Morales-Guerra’s application for asylum.

He said that asylum was necessary due to personal threats Morales-Guerra’s family has received from gangs in her native Guatemala. The gangs are attempting to recruit Morales-Guerra’s brothers into their ranks, he explained.

At a press conference prior to entering 26 Federal Plaza, supporters insisted it was unfair that ICE would seek to separate Amanda from her children, who would be allowed to stay in the country as they were born and raised in New York City.

“We come in hope that the installation of fear, of racist policies, that we see under this presidency, that the walls of injustice may crumble down,” said Ruiz.

“We appeal to the humanity of Thomas Decker, the ICE director of this area, we appeal to grant Amanda and her family sanctuary and the necessary justice for her and her family,” Ruiz added.

Father Luis Barrios of Holyrood Church said some people have questioned him on whether Morales-Guerra should be evading immigration laws by taking refuge in his church. He pointed out that slavery was once legal in the United States, and remarked that current policies surrounding deportation are wrong, as they serve to tear families apart.

“Something can be legal, but immoral,” Barrios stated. “We’re going to challenge immoral.”

After Kagan Trenchard conferred with ICE officials on the ninth floor of the federal building, the group emerged with encouraging news — ICE had accepted the attorney’s request to review the stay of deportation for Morales-Guerra.

“ICE officers told me that they will review the stay of removal and contact me within 90 days with their decision,” said Kagan Trenchard. He said he would also file a motion to reopen Morales-Guerra’s initial deportation case from when she first entered the U.S. in 2004.

He pointed out that ICE could still detain Morales-Guerra during the review period, therefore she had no plans of leaving the church at this time.

Still, Rodríguez touted the 90-day review window as a triumph.

“Today is a victory for Amanda, her children, and the immigrant community in NYC,” Rodríguez said on Twitter. “Let’s continue to mount a strong public campaign for justice.”