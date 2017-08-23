Story by Gregg McQueen Photos by Cristobal Vivar She sought sanctuary — and has earned a stay. A Washington Heights church is providing refuge to a Guatemalan immigrant mother facing deportation — and who’s just been granted a 90-day window while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials review her case. Amanda Morales-Guerra and her three young children sought refuge at Holyrood Church on Fort Washington Avenue after fearing she’d be deported back to her native Guatemala, which she fled in 2004. In 2012, Morales-Guerra, carrying her Guatemalan passport, her only proof of identification, was a passenger in a car accident. Afterwards, she was required to check in with ICE officials regularly, which she did without fail. Moreover, Morales-Guerra has paid her taxes and has no criminal record. Story by Gregg McQueen
Photos by Cristobal Vivar
She sought sanctuary — and has earned a stay.
A Washington Heights church is providing refuge to a Guatemalan immigrant mother facing deportation — and who’s just been granted a 90-day window while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials review her case.
Amanda Morales-Guerra and her three young children sought refuge at Holyrood Church on Fort Washington Avenue after fearing she’d be deported back to her native Guatemala, which she fled in 2004.
In 2012, Morales-Guerra, carrying her Guatemalan passport, her only proof of identification, was a passenger in a car accident. Afterwards, she was required to check in with ICE officials regularly, which she did without fail. Moreover, Morales-Guerra has paid her taxes and has no criminal record.
But last month, the 33-year-old said she was told by immigration officials to bring a one-way plane ticket to Guatemala to her next ICE appointment.
Frightened that she’d be deported and separated from her children, Morales-Guerra instead went to Holyrood.
As with schools, churches and houses of worship are designated as “sensitive locations,” and by ICE agents are not allowed to enter without a special designation.
Congressman Adriano Espaillat said he expected ICE to honor the sanctity of the church.
“ICE cannot come in here…and interrogate and arrest her,” said Espaillat. “We will not allow that to happen.”
The church is providing a small room as residence for the mother and her children — nine-year-old Dulce, seven-year-old Daniela, and two-year-old David.
Holyrood is a member church of Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, a collection of religious organizations that provide aid to immigrants being sought by ICE.
“Historically, we have opened our doors to justice,” said Juan Carlos Ruiz, a Lutheran priest minister and organizer with New Sanctuary Coalition. “Amanda, when she was contemplating sanctuary, she was deciding and trusting herself to the care of the community, and that’s why she made that necessary step.”
“We are not harboring criminals, we are not hiding, we are defying a law that is unjust,” remarked Ruiz, who said that Morales-Guerra faced death threats in Guatemala prior to fleeing that country.
On Fri., Aug. 18, a host of elected officials and community groups gathered at Holyrood to announce support for Morales-Guerra and vowed to help protect her.
Ravi Ragbir, Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, said his organization’s legal clinic has experienced a huge spike in calls since President Donald Trump took office.
“We can get about 700 calls, only in one week, from immigrants who are afraid,” he said. “People are terrified.”
Ragbir faced his own deportation worries this year as he prepared for a check-in meeting with ICE officials. An immigrant from Trinidad, Ragbir has received a stay on a deportation order from 2006, but ICE can decide on an annual basis how to handle his case. Hundreds of supporters and elected officials also rallied for him at Federal Plaza in March.
He urged immigrants at risk of deportation to educate themselves about immigration laws.
“You need to understand how immigration works so you can take a stand with your own case,” Ragbir stated.
“This president, shame on him, he wants to bring America backwards,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “We have leaders in this community who say enough is enough. We are only one nation.”
At the church, Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) donated beds for the family to sleep in, Community Conservatory for the Fine Arts said it will provide music lessons for Morales-Guerra’s children and famed Dominican culinary star Inés Páez (known as “Chef Tita”) has brought food for the family.
Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa called on the community to provide assistance for the mother and children, as Morales-Guerra is unable to leave the church for fear of ICE arresting her.
“She can’t leave this sanctuary,” said De La Rosa. “She can’t work, or take care of herself.”
“I am deeply grateful to all the community, to all the people that are supporting me,” said Morales-Guerra through an interpreter. “I don’t do this only for myself and my family. I do it for the thousands upon thousands of families who are in the same situation. I ask those families to seek out help, to go to your priest, to go to your pastor, to go to your rabbis and get some guidance as to how to fight so that they can remain and stay with their families.”
After meeting with Morales-Guerra and family on Mon., Aug. 21, supporters trekked downtown to 26 Federal Plaza to deliver letters of support and an I589 form, an official request for asylum, to ICE officials.
They were joined by Geoff Kagan Trenchard, a lawyer assisting Morales-Guerra pro-bono through New Sanctuary Coalition’s legal clinic.
“We will be filing a stay of removal, that will allow enough time for us to pursue other legal avenues that will allow Amanda to stay in the United States,” said Kagan Trenchard, who will also prepare Morales-Guerra’s application for asylum.
He said that asylum was necessary due to personal threats Morales-Guerra’s family has received from gangs in her native Guatemala. The gangs are attempting to recruit Morales-Guerra’s brothers into their ranks, he explained.
At a press conference prior to entering 26 Federal Plaza, supporters insisted it was unfair that ICE would seek to separate Amanda from her children, who would be allowed to stay in the country as they were born and raised in New York City.
“We come in hope that the installation of fear, of racist policies, that we see under this presidency, that the walls of injustice may crumble down,” said Ruiz.
“We appeal to the humanity of Thomas Decker, the ICE director of this area, we appeal to grant Amanda and her family sanctuary and the necessary justice for her and her family,” Ruiz added.
Father Luis Barrios of Holyrood Church said some people have questioned him on whether Morales-Guerra should be evading immigration laws by taking refuge in his church. He pointed out that slavery was once legal in the United States, and remarked that current policies surrounding deportation are wrong, as they serve to tear families apart.
“Something can be legal, but immoral,” Barrios stated. “We’re going to challenge immoral.”
After Kagan Trenchard conferred with ICE officials on the ninth floor of the federal building, the group emerged with encouraging news — ICE had accepted the attorney’s request to review the stay of deportation for Morales-Guerra.
“ICE officers told me that they will review the stay of removal and contact me within 90 days with their decision,” said Kagan Trenchard. He said he would also file a motion to reopen Morales-Guerra’s initial deportation case from when she first entered the U.S. in 2004.
He pointed out that ICE could still detain Morales-Guerra during the review period, therefore she had no plans of leaving the church at this time.
Still, Rodríguez touted the 90-day review window as a triumph.
“Today is a victory for Amanda, her children, and the immigrant community in NYC,” Rodríguez said on Twitter. “Let’s continue to mount a strong public campaign for justice.”
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Ella buscó el santuario y ha ganado una estancia.
Una iglesia de Washington Heights está brindando refugio a una madre inmigrante guatemalteca que enfrenta la deportación y que acaba de recibir una ventana de 90 días mientras los funcionarios del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) revisan su caso.
Amanda Morales-Guerra y sus tres hijos pequeños han buscado refugio en la iglesia de Holyrood en la avenida Fort Washington después de temer que fuese deportada a su Guatemala natal, de donde huyó en 2004.
En 2012, Morales-Guerra, llevando su pasaporte guatemalteco, su única prueba de identificación, era pasajera en un accidente automovilístico. Posteriormente, se le pidió que se reportara regularmente con los funcionarios de ICE, lo que hizo sin fallar. Además, Morales-Guerra ha pagado sus impuestos y no tiene antecedentes penales.
Pero el mes pasado, se le dijo a la mujer de 33 años que llevara un boleto de una sola ida para Guatemala a su próxima cita del ICE.
Asustada de ser deportada y separada de sus hijos, Morales-Guerra fue a Holyrood.
Al igual que las escuelas, las iglesias y las casas de culto son designadas como “lugares sensibles” por los agentes ICE, y no se les permite entrar sin una designación especial.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat dijo que espera que el ICE honre la santidad de la iglesia.
“ICE no puede venir aquí a interrogarla y arrestarla”, dijo Espaillat. “No vamos a permitir que eso suceda”.
La iglesia está proporcionando una pequeña habitación como residencia para la madre y sus hijos: Dulce, de nueve años, Daniela, de siete años, y David, de dos años de edad.
Holyrood es una iglesia miembro de la Coalición Santuario NYC, una colección de organizaciones religiosas que proporcionan ayuda a los inmigrantes que son buscados por el ICE.
“Históricamente, hemos abierto nuestras puertas a la justicia”, dijo Juan Carlos Ruíz, ministro de pastores luteranos y organizador de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario. “Amanda, cuando estaba contemplando el santuario, decidió y confió su cuidado a la comunidad, y por eso ella tomó ese paso necesario”.
“No estamos albergando criminales, no estamos escondiéndonos, estamos desafiando una ley que es injusta”, comentó Ruíz, señalando que Morales-Guerra enfrentó amenazas de muerte en Guatemala antes de huir de ese país.
El viernes 18 de agosto, una multitud de funcionarios electos y grupos comunitarios se reunieron en Holyrood para anunciar el apoyo a Morales-Guerra y juraron ayudar a protegerla.
Ravi Ragbir, director ejecutivo de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario, dijo que la clínica legal de su organización ha experimentado un gran aumento en las llamadas desde que el presidente Donald Trump asumió el cargo.
“Podemos recibir unas 700 llamadas, tan solo en una semana, de inmigrantes que tienen miedo”, dijo. “La gente está aterrorizada”.
Ragbir enfrentó sus propias preocupaciones de deportación este año mientras se preparaba para una reunión de reporte con funcionarios del ICE. Un inmigrante de Trinidad, Ragbir recibió una estadía en una orden de deportación desde 2006, pero el ICE puede decidir anualmente cómo manejar su caso. Cientos de partidarios y funcionarios electos también se reunieron por él en Federal Plaza en marzo.
Instó a los inmigrantes en riesgo de deportación a educarse sobre las leyes de inmigración.
“Necesitan entender cómo funciona inmigración para que puedan tomar una postura en su propio caso”, dijo Ragbir.
“Este presidente -¡qué vergüenza!- quiere retrasar a Estados Unidos”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. “Tenemos líderes en esta comunidad que dicen ya basta, somos una sola nación”.
En la iglesia, la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés) donó camas para que la familia duerma, el Conservatorio Comunitario de Bellas Artes dijo que impartirá clases de música para los hijos de Morales-Guerra y la famosa estrella culinaria dominicana Inés Páez (conocida como “chef Tita”) ha llevado comida para la familia.
La asambleísta Carmen De La Rosa pidió a la comunidad que preste ayuda a la familia, ya que Morales-Guerra no puede salir de la iglesia por temor a que el ICE la detenga.
“No puede salir de este santuario”, dijo De La Rosa. No puede trabajar ni cuidar de sí misma.
“Estoy profundamente agradecida con toda la comunidad, con todas las personas que me apoyan”, dijo Morales-Guerra a través de un intérprete. “Yo no hago esto sólo por mí y mi familia, lo hago por miles y miles de familias que están en la misma situación. Pido a esas familias que busquen ayuda, que vayan con su sacerdote, con su pastor, con su rabino y busquen alguna orientación sobre cómo luchar para quedarse con sus familias”.
Después de reunirse con Morales-Guerra y su familia el lunes 21 de agosto, los partidarios caminaron hacia el centro de la ciudad al No. 26 de Federal Plaza para entregar cartas de apoyo y una forma I589, una solicitud oficial de asilo, a funcionarios del ICE.
Los acompañó Geoff Kagan Trenchard, un abogado que asiste a Morales-Guerra pro-bono a través de la clínica legal de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario.
“Vamos a presentar una suspensión de la deportación, que nos dará tiempo suficiente para que sigamos otras vías legales que le permitan a Amanda permanecer en los Estados Unidos”, dijo Kagan Trenchard, quien también preparará la solicitud de asilo de Morales-Guerra.
Dijo que el asilo era necesario debido a las amenazas personales que la familia de Morales-Guerra ha recibido de pandillas en su Guatemala natal. Las pandillas están tratando de reclutar a los hermanos de Morales-Guerra en sus filas, explicó.
En una conferencia de prensa antes de ingresar al No. 26 de Federal Plaza, los partidarios insistieron en que era injusto que el ICE buscara separar a Amanda de sus hijos, a quienes se les permitiría quedarse en el país al ser nacidos y criados en Ciudad de Nueva York.
“Venimos con la esperanza de que la implementación del miedo, de las políticas racistas, que vemos bajo esta presidencia, que los muros de la injusticia puedan desmoronarse”, dijo Ruiz.
“Hacemos un llamado a la humanidad de Thomas Decker, el director del ICE de esta área, para otorgar a Amanda y a su familia santuario y la justicia necesaria para ellos”, añadió Ruiz.
El padre Luis Barrios, de la Iglesia de Holyrood, dijo que algunas personas le han preguntado si Morales-Guerra estaría evadiendo las leyes de inmigración refugiándose en su iglesia. Señaló que la esclavitud fue alguna vez legal en los Estados Unidos y que las políticas actuales que rodean la deportación son incorrectas, ya que sirven para destruir familias.
“Algo puede ser legal, pero inmoral”, dijo Barrios. “Vamos a desafiar lo inmoral”.
Después de que Kagan Trenchard se reuniera con funcionarios del ICE en el noveno piso del edificio federal, el grupo regresó con noticias alentadoras: el ICE aceptó la solicitud del abogado para revisar la suspensión de la deportación de Morales-Guerra.
“Los oficiales de ICE me dijeron que revisarán la suspensión de la deportación y me contactarán dentro de 90 días con su decisión”, dijo Kagan Trenchard, explicando que también presentará una moción para reabrir el caso inicial de deportación de Morales-Guerra desde su primera entrada en Estados Unidos en 2004.
Señaló que el ICE aún podría detener a Morales-Guerra durante el período de revisión, por lo tanto no tiene planes de abandonar la iglesia en este momento.
Sin embargo, Rodríguez promocionó la ventana de revisión de 90 días como un triunfo.
“Hoy es una victoria para Amanda, sus hijos y la comunidad de inmigrantes en NYC”, dijo Rodríguez en Twitter. “Vamos a continuar organizando una campaña pública fuerte por la justicia”.