By Marisol Alcántara When I learned of the tragic death of Officer Miosotis Familia, I was heartbroken. She was a woman who lived her entire life in service of others and in service of the community. She worked for the Red Cross, she worked as a nurse, and for 12 years, she protected all of us as an NYPD officer. She had three children. I was struck by the senselessness and cruelty of her murder – violence is abhorrent and unacceptable, but it seems just a little more wicked and sad when it is perpetrated against someone who was working to keep her neighbors safe. I know that the loss of Officer Familia will be felt by many in our great city, but not nearly as deeply or as permanently as by those who were closest to her. Her life and her legacy stands on its own. Her name, Miosotis, meant “forget me not.” Let’s do that. Miosotis Familia was born in the Bronx as one of ten children in the United States to Dominican-American parents. I did not know her then, but as an immigrant mother, I know how her parents must have poured their time, love, and hard work into their children. Miosotis was a receptacle for their dreams, the person who they had sacrificed so much for. She pursued a college education, majoring in applied science and psychology at John Jay College. She went even farther, studying at Ohio State University’s College of Medicine. She served others in every job she ever had, from a patient care assistant and phlebotomist at New York University Hospital, to her several years as a nurse working at the American Red Cross. She later chose to serve in the NYPD despite her already successful career, and found her calling there. It was meaningful and adventurous, a job where she could serve others while also using her many talents to the fullest. She was well-loved by her coworkers and by the community she served. She loved her job, and the power it gave her to give back to the Bronx community that she grew up in. Why else would she have served for 12 years, and even after she was injured, still persist in active duty? As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain her mother, who she helped care for, feels at the death of her child. I can imagine, however, her pride. Many parents are justifiably proud of children who become nurses, and many are proud of their children who become police officers, or mothers themselves. In her truncated life, Miosotis Familia became all three, and that in itself is remarkable. State Senator Marisol Alcántara (D-Washington Heights), the first Dominican woman ever elected to the State Senate, represents West Harlem, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, Inwood, the Upper West Side, Marble Hill, and parts of Chelsea. Por Marisol Alcántara Cuando me enteré de la trágica muerte de la oficial Miosotis Familia, me dolió el corazón. Fue una mujer que vivió toda su vida al servicio de los demás y al de la comunidad. Trabajó para la Cruz Roja, fue enfermera, y durante 12 años, nos protegió a todos nosotros como oficial del NYPD. Ella tuvo tres hijos. Me sorprendió la insensatez y la crueldad de su asesinato: la violencia es abominable e inaceptable, pero parece un poco más perversa y triste cuando se perpetra contra alguien que estaba trabajando para mantener a sus vecinos a salvo. Sé que la pérdida de la oficial Familia será sentida por muchos en nuestra gran ciudad, pero no tan profunda o tan permanentemente como por los que eran más cercanos a ella. Su vida y su legado destacan por sí mismos. Su nombre, Miosotis, significa “no me olvides”. Hagamos eso. Miosotis Familia nació en el Bronx como una de diez hijos en Estados Unidos de padres dominicanos-americanos. No la conocía entonces, pero como madre inmigrante, sé cómo sus padres debieron haber derramado su tiempo, amor y trabajo duro en sus hijos. Miosotis fue un receptáculo de sus sueños, la persona por la que tanto habían sacrificado. Ella siguió una educación universitaria, con especialización en ciencias aplicadas y psicología en John Jay College. Fue aún más lejos y estudió en la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad Estatal de Ohio. Sirvió a otros en todos los trabajos que tuvo, desde auxiliar de cuidado de pacientes y flebotomista en el Hospital de la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta varios años como enfermera en la Cruz Roja Americana. Más tarde eligió servir en el NYPD, a pesar de su ya exitosa carrera, y encontró su llamado ahí. Era significativo y aventurero, un trabajo en el que ella podría servir a otros mientras también utilizaba sus muchos talentos al por mayor. Era muy querida por sus compañeros de trabajo y por la comunidad a la que servía. Le encantaba su trabajo y el poder que le daba retribuir a la comunidad del Bronx en la que creció. ¿Por qué más habría servido durante 12 años, e incluso después de que resultara herida, e insistiendo en el servicio activo? Como madre, no puedo imaginar el dolor de su madre, a quien ayudó a cuidar, que sintió con la muerte de su hija. Puedo imaginar, sin embargo, su orgullo. Muchos padres están justificadamente orgullosos de las hijas que se convierten en enfermeras, y muchos están orgullosos de sus hijas que se convierten en agentes de policía, o en madres. En su vida truncada, Miosotis Familia se convirtió en los tres, y eso en sí mismo es notable. La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara (D-Washington Heights), la primera mujer dominicana elegida para el Senado del Estado, representa a West Harlem, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, Inwood, Upper West Side, Marble Hill y partes de Chelsea.
We Will Not Forget
A Tribute to Officer Miosotis Familia
No olvidaremos
Un homenaje a la oficial Miosotis Familia
