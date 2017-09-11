We Will Fight

By Bill de Blasio

I have a message for President Trump: Don’t mess with your fellow New Yorkers.

As a city, we do not take kindly to anything that affronts our people. We don’t like it when our neighbors are singled out for who they are.

Last week, the President sent out his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to announce that his administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA, as it is known, has allowed 800,000 people brought to the United States as children without documentation to fully participate in the American Dream.

Right now, for all of us across the United States, but especially in New York — the ultimate city of immigrants — this isn’t abstract policy. This is a personal crisis that affects people we love; people we live with; people we work with. They woke up this morning to discover their lives are now in limbo. They don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

So, I would like to say a few things directly to the 30,000 New Yorkers who find themselves in the crosshairs today.

Your city stands with you.

In all the different ways we work with you and all the many ways you come to us for help or services, we will not ask your documentation status.

In New York City, you will continue to have full access to schools, hospitals, our municipal identification program IDNYC, and every other city government program.

We want you to know, the NYPD is here to protect you. The finest police force on the face of the earth is not now, nor will it ever be, a deportation force.

If you need legal advice, dial 311. We stand ready to help you.

If you have DACA status and it expires before March 5, 2018, you are eligible to renew if you apply by Oct 5.

And I have a direct order to all of you who serve in city government. We want you and we need you at your desks tomorrow, serving us. We thank you for your service.

This is a day of heartbreak and terror for so many, but it is also a moment to be inspired to take action. I think it is a moment when Americans of all states, parties and backgrounds will come together. DACA didn’t just allow hundreds of thousands of good people to contribute to this country. It allowed Americans to form an unbreakable bond with those people.

The President may not get it, but most Americans do. The people affected by DACA are just as much Americans as Donald Trump is. They are human beings and they need to be treated with respect. There is a massive desire in this country for a positive solution to the chaos the President has caused. So now we get to work.

Sadly, President Trump doesn’t understand any of this. So we will fight him. We will go to the courts to stop him from taking hope away from good hardworking people who want to be a part of our country — the only country they’ve ever known.

We will defend our friends and neighbors in every way we know how. We will join in common cause with other cities and states to fight for our neighbors at home and in Washington. We will let Congress know that they must craft a legislative fix for the problems that President Trump has caused with his reckless and inhumane policy.

We need the DREAM Act, and we need it now.

As New Yorkers, we have a special responsibility here.

We aren’t perfect, but we represent something important in this discussion. We need to speak in a loud and clear voice that this is the greatest city in the world not in spite of our immigrant neighbors, but because of them.

If you want to see the American Dream in action, come to New York City. We have the most immigrant residents this city has seen in a century, and we have the most jobs this city has seen ever. This is safest big city in America, with crime at record lows, not in spite of our immigrant communities, but because our police and our people — whatever their documentation — work together.

I am here to tell you that the stroke of a pen in Washington cannot change the essence of America. If we work together, we will uphold our values and our fellow Americans. So, let’s take action for all of those proud American children, so many of whom are proud children of New York City. They make us better and stronger.

Now it’s up to us to support them.

Bill de Blasio is the Mayor of the city of New York.