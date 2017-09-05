We Need Our Library

By Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim and Karla Fisk

Last Friday August 25 at 4:24 p.m., while many people were out of town or getting their kids ready for the new school year, the city’s Housing and Preservation (HPD) and New York Public Library (NYPL) released their Request for Proposals (RFP) for the proposed Inwood Library demolition and rebuild. They released this RFP with no publicity.

An RFP is the document HPD uses to ask developers for specific proposals to develop a building. If an RFP does not require that something for a proposal to construct a building, there is no guarantee that something will ever be included in that development. Because all developers have budget constraints, if something is not required in an RFP, it’s not likely to happen.

Inwood is a family neighborhood filled with children. Inwood’s award-winning library is essential to the education of our community’s children. We cannot do without any of its diverse abundance of educational resources and services. Our children need their library. Libraries equalize and empower.

Seven months ago, community members began asking Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez for his assurance that Inwood’s library services would be fully maintained without interruption during any demolition and reconstruction of Inwood’s library. Since then, he has consistently failed to promise that our library services would be fully maintained.

The Inwood Library RFP has no requirement for any temporary library. The RFP has no budget for a temporary library, no plan, no specifications, and no location required for a temporary library.

The RFP specifies a new library that would be permanently capped at a size less than 80% of our existing Inwood Library. This would immediately reduce public services to our community when our community is continuing to grow.

The RFP has no requirement to protect IS 52’s students and teachers from the loud and attention-shattering noise of building demolition and construction.

The RFP has no requirement that the developer buy a performance bond to insure completion of the building. Without a performance bond, a developer in financial difficulties could abandon the project, resulting in Inwood’s library being torn down and never rebuilt.

The RFP has no required timeline between closing Inwood’s library, building a highrise building on that site, and opening a new library. That means there is no way to know how long Inwood Library would be closed. Demolition and construction taking five years or more is a reasonable estimate, based on site conditions and NYPL’s track record.

To sum up: if the Inwood Library proposal goes forward, Inwood would be without a real library for years.

HPD does not even have key requirements for housing in the RFP. There are no requirements for affordability levels, and no requirement that apartments be permanently affordable.

Inwood’s families and students cannot do without our library. Inwood’s library is essential to the education of our children, essential to immigrants, adult students and seniors. It is essential as the one true community place where all are welcome, and all of us, in all of our diversity come together.

We need our library.

Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim is the Co-President of The Hamilton Heights School Parents Association and a member of the District 6 Presidents Council. Karla Fisk is an organizer with the Save Inwood Library Campaign. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2gHDDkR.