We Need Our Library
Necesitamos nuestra biblioteca
By Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim and Karla Fisk
Last Friday August 25 at 4:24 p.m., while many people were out of town or getting their kids ready for the new school year, the city’s Housing and Preservation (HPD) and New York Public Library (NYPL) released their Request for Proposals (RFP) for the proposed Inwood Library demolition and rebuild. They released this RFP with no publicity.
An RFP is the document HPD uses to ask developers for specific proposals to develop a building. If an RFP does not require that something for a proposal to construct a building, there is no guarantee that something will ever be included in that development. Because all developers have budget constraints, if something is not required in an RFP, it’s not likely to happen.
Inwood is a family neighborhood filled with children. Inwood’s award-winning library is essential to the education of our community’s children. We cannot do without any of its diverse abundance of educational resources and services. Our children need their library. Libraries equalize and empower.
Seven months ago, community members began asking Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez for his assurance that Inwood’s library services would be fully maintained without interruption during any demolition and reconstruction of Inwood’s library. Since then, he has consistently failed to promise that our library services would be fully maintained.
The Inwood Library RFP has no requirement for any temporary library. The RFP has no budget for a temporary library, no plan, no specifications, and no location required for a temporary library.
The RFP specifies a new library that would be permanently capped at a size less than 80% of our existing Inwood Library. This would immediately reduce public services to our community when our community is continuing to grow.
The RFP has no requirement to protect IS 52’s students and teachers from the loud and attention-shattering noise of building demolition and construction.
The RFP has no requirement that the developer buy a performance bond to insure completion of the building. Without a performance bond, a developer in financial difficulties could abandon the project, resulting in Inwood’s library being torn down and never rebuilt.
The RFP has no required timeline between closing Inwood’s library, building a highrise building on that site, and opening a new library. That means there is no way to know how long Inwood Library would be closed. Demolition and construction taking five years or more is a reasonable estimate, based on site conditions and NYPL’s track record.
To sum up: if the Inwood Library proposal goes forward, Inwood would be without a real library for years.
HPD does not even have key requirements for housing in the RFP. There are no requirements for affordability levels, and no requirement that apartments be permanently affordable.
Inwood’s families and students cannot do without our library. Inwood’s library is essential to the education of our children, essential to immigrants, adult students and seniors. It is essential as the one true community place where all are welcome, and all of us, in all of our diversity come together.
We need our library.
Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim is the Co-President of The Hamilton Heights School Parents Association and a member of the District 6 Presidents Council. Karla Fisk is an organizer with the Save Inwood Library Campaign. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2gHDDkR.
Por Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim y Karla Fisk
El pasado viernes 25 de agosto a las 4:24 p.m., mientras muchas personas estaban fuera de la ciudad o preparando a sus hijos para el nuevo año escolar, el Departamento de Vivienda y Preservación (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) publicaron su Solicitud de Propuestas (RFP, por sus siglas en inglés) para la propuesta de demolición y reconstrucción de la biblioteca de Inwood. Publicaron este RFP sin publicidad.
Una RFP es el documento que el HPD utiliza para pedir a los desarrolladores propuestas específicas para desarrollar un edificio. Si una RFP no requiere algo de una propuesta para construir un edificio, no hay garantía de que algo será incluido en ese desarrollo. Debido a que todos los desarrolladores tienen restricciones presupuestales, si algo no se requiere en una RFP, es probable que no suceda.
Inwood es un barrio familiar lleno de niños. La galardonada biblioteca de Inwood es esencial para la educación de los niños de nuestra comunidad. No podemos prescindir de toda su diversa abundancia de recursos y servicios educativos. Nuestros niños necesitan su biblioteca. Las bibliotecas igualan y empoderan.
Hace siete meses, los miembros de la comunidad comenzaron a pedir al concejal Ydanis Rodríguez seguridad de que los servicios de la biblioteca se mantendrían completamente sin interrupción durante cualquier demolición y reconstrucción. Desde entonces, ha fallado en prometer que nuestros servicios de la biblioteca se mantendrán por completo.
La RFP de la biblioteca de Inwood no tiene ningún requisito para ninguna biblioteca temporal. La RFP no tiene presupuesto para una biblioteca temporal, ningún plan, ninguna especificación y ninguna ubicación necesaria para una biblioteca temporal.
La RFP especifica una nueva biblioteca que sería permanentemente limitada a un tamaño menor al 80% de nuestra biblioteca existente de Inwood. Esto reduciría inmediatamente los servicios públicos a nuestra comunidad cuando ésta continúa creciendo.
La RFP no tiene ningún requisito para proteger a los estudiantes y maestros de la IS 52 del ruido fuerte y desgarrador de la demolición y construcción de edificios.
La RFP no requiere que el desarrollador compre una fianza de desempeño para asegurar la terminación del edificio. Sin ella, un desarrollador en dificultades financieras podría abandonar el proyecto, resultando en una biblioteca derribada y nunca reconstruida.
La RFP no tiene un calendario requerido entre el cierre de la biblioteca de Inwood, la construcción de un edificio de gran altura en ese sitio y la apertura de una nueva biblioteca. Eso significa que no hay manera de saber cuánto tiempo la biblioteca de Inwood sería cerrada. Una demolición y construcción de cinco años o más es una estimación razonable, basándose en las condiciones del sitio y el historial de la NYPL.
Para resumir: si la propuesta de la biblioteca de Inwood avanza, Inwood estaría sin una verdadera biblioteca por años.
El HPD ni siquiera tiene requisitos clave para la vivienda en la RFP. No hay requisitos para los niveles de asequibilidad, y no hay requisito que los apartamentos sean permanentemente asequibles.
Las familias y los estudiantes de Inwood no podemos prescindir de nuestra biblioteca. La biblioteca de Inwood es esencial para la educación de nuestros hijos, esencial para los inmigrantes, estudiantes adultos y personas mayores. Es esencial como el único y verdadero lugar comunitario donde todos son bienvenidos, y todos nosotros, en toda nuestra diversidad, nos reunimos.
Necesitamos nuestra biblioteca.
Alyssa N. Gutiérrez-Soogrim es copresidenta de la Asociación de Padres de la Escuela Hamilton Heights y miembro del Concejo de presidentes del Distrito 6. Karla Fisk es una organizadora de la Campaña Salven a la Biblioteca Inwood. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2gHDDkR.