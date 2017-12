“We cannot wait any longer”

Women, transgender advocates call for Right to Know Act passage

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Time is running out.

Advocates gathered at City Hall on November 30 to demand that the City Council pass the Right to Know Act, decrying gender-based and sexual harassment and abuses by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

With only two stated Council meetings remaining this year, on December 11 and 19, time is running out to pass the bills in the current legislative session.

They called on the lead sponsors of the bills, Councilmembers Antonio Reynoso and Ritchie Torres, to pass the legislation in order to protect women, transgender and gender non-conforming people from police abuses.

Bianey García, an organizer with Make the Road New York’s Trans Immigrant Project, said members of the transgender community in Queens are frequently stopped by police officers.

“My trans community is getting stopped every single day in Queens because they assume they are doing sex work,” García said. “When they ask for [the officer’s] name, they refuse to give that, or they cover the badge number. It’s important for us to know who is stopping us and why.”

Advocates pointed to a 2016 civil rights class action lawsuit against the City of New York on behalf of women of color and transgender women who were wrongly arrested or targeted for arrest based on race, gender identity or appearance.

Skye O’Neal Adrian, Senior Organizer with advocacy group FIERCE, said many transgender youth are reluctant to come to the group’s Bronx drop-in center because they fear interaction with police.

“When they’re going from our building to their shelter, they’re afraid to go,” he said. “We sometimes have to escort these individuals because they’re not too certain of how it is. As humans, we need to be dignified. We need to know why you’re stopping us and who you are.”

The Right to Know Act consists of a pair of bills — one that would make NYPD officers identify themselves and state the reason for interaction in non-emergency encounters with the public, and another that would require cops to inform people of their right to refuse a search.

First introduced in 2014, the bills have yet to be brought up for an official vote despite having the support of the majority of Councilmembers.

“Every time I talk to people and tell them what these bills are about and I explain that we’ve had to advocate for this long, people are overwhelmingly just flummoxed and confused, because it makes no sense,” said Audrey Sasson, Executive Director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice. “As we waste time not passing these bills, more and more abuses pile up.”

“The Right to Know Act requires officers to identify and explain themselves, in a larger sense requiring them to recognize the dignity and humanity of fellow New Yorkers,” remarked Johanna Miller, Advocacy Director for the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).

García said fear of police was preventing many transgender and gender non-conforming individuals from reporting crimes.

“I’ve a seen a lot of hate crime attacks against the trans community. When we try to go to local precincts, they refuse to make a report and they make fun of us,” García stated.

A report released last month by the city’s Department of Investigation said the NYPD is failing to properly track complaints filed against cops by lesbian, gay and transgender people.

And despite changing its patrol guide in 2012 to improve interactions with transgender individuals, including banning strip searches for the purpose of determining gender, the NYPD has trained only six of its 77 precincts on the new protocols, the report said.

Speakers at the rally also referenced the case of NYPD detectives Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, who are facing charges of raping an 18-year-old Brooklyn girl who was in their custody. Both detectives, who resigned from the NYPD in November, have admitted to having sex with the teen but claimed it was consensual.

The teen’s lawyer has stated that a group of nine police officers visited the girl and her mother in hospital and attempted to intimidate them from proceeding with the rape claim, and accused one of the cops of trying to cover up his badge to obscure his identity.

“This confirms what communities already know — that the NYPD operates under a shield of silence,” said Kate McDonough, Organizing Director of Girls for Gender Equity.

At an October rally near City Hall that drew hundreds of supporters, Torres vowed that the legislation would get done in 2017.

“I can assure you we will not be going into 2018 without passing the Right to Know Act,” Torres said at the time. “It’s going to pass this year.”

Torres has since explained that the Council was working to establish compromises within the bill.

“I encourage both sides to take the proposal that is on the table. If we fail to pass a substantive compromise in the current legislative session, then we’re unlikely to ever have it,” said Torres.

“We cannot wait any longer,” said Miller. “We need Councilmembers Ritchie Torres and Antonio Reynoso to stand up for women, trans and gender non-conforming New Yorkers by passing the Right to Know Act at the next stated meeting.”

For more information, please visit www.maketheroad.org or www.fiercenyc.org.