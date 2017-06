Wary, and ready to wrangle

Roundtable discussion with HPD Commissioner

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a memory she carries to this day.

Growing up in California, Maria Torres-Springer’s family relied on a Section 8 voucher for housing.

The federal housing choice voucher program provides low-income families housing opportunities within the private market.

“Our family for as long as I can remember really relied on Section 8 rental assistance voucher in order to make ends meet,” she recalled recently.

Though Torres-Springer, who is of Filipino heritage, has held various roles within the de Blasio administration, it is in her post as the Commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) that she says those childhood experiences resonate the most deeply.

“I remember the feeling of each annual inspection by the Alameda County Housing Authority,” said Torres-Springer, a child of immigrants. “It was an important inspection and if it didn’t go well, there was always that possibility we would lose that voucher. I remember that feeling I had in my stomach the night before an inspection, and it’s a feeling I carry with me every day in my work.”

HPD is the largest municipal housing agency in the country.

Torres-Springer shared her thoughts on June 2nd at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) during a roundtable discussion with journalists.

Of paramount concern, explained Torres-Springer, was how the Trump administration’s executive budget proposal could severely hamper New York City’s efforts to build and preserve more affordable housing.

The HPD head explained that 86 percent of her agency’s expense budget is federally funded.

“That is the funding that really helps us advance all of our work to protect the city’s housing stock, to fill gaps in terms of supportive housing, in terms of home ownership, we’re the fifth largest issuer of Section 8 vouchers — 39,000 households rely on this program,” said Torres-Springer. “And we’re living in a world, as many of you know, where the cuts that the president has proposed for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, a lot of those programs are really under threat.”

Torres-Springer said that HPD was “very focused on resisting those cuts” by partnering with coalitions nationwide to emphasize the value of the agency’s work, and by “making sure that Washington D.C. does not walk away from its obligations to the people of this city.”

The discussion with Torres-Springer was part of CCEM’s recurring “Newsmakers” series for community media. She was questioned by a panel comprised of NY1 Road to City Hall host Errol Louis, City Limits’ Abigail Savitch-Lew and New York Amsterdam News’ Stephon Johnson.

Torres-Springer reported that HPD had already made “terrific progress” on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to build or preserve 200,000 affordable housing over the next 10 years.

“We’ve financed 63,398 units — ahead of schedule and on budget,” she said.

She noted that the mayor’s housing plan featured the potential rezoning of about a dozen neighborhoods, and that the administration was committed to adding parkland and additional seats at schools.

Torres-Springer acknowledged that many residents have expressed concern about the levels of affordability featured in recently proposed affordable housing projects, and said the city was trying to find the right balance.

“We always want to reach the deeper levels of affordability,” Torres-Springer said. “The most successful proposals are often the ones that really take into consideration the context in which each and every one of the developments of the projects is happening.”

Torres-Springer said that HPD performs extensive outreach to community residents when pursuing affordable housing or rezoning projects.

However, the agency recently drew criticism for its handling of community engagement related to the proposed redevelopment of the Inwood Library into a new building that features affordable housing as well as a new library.

Some Inwood residents were angered in early May when HPD made a presentation at a Community Board 12 meeting that was in English only. The population of Inwood is predominantly Latino.

Torres-Springer called the lack of a translator at that meeting “an unfortunate error” that won’t be repeated.

“It’s something we will correct for the future,” she said. “We are very committed to engaging all members of that community.”

For more information on HPD, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/1SF26TF.

‎For more information on CCEM, please visit ccem.journalism.cuny.edu.