Wage Win

Questions on salary history banned

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s (finally) time to mind the gap.

New York City has become the first municipality in the nation to enact a law prohibiting all employers from asking a job applicant about their salary history during the hiring process.

The new law, which went into effect on October 31, protects applicants applying for full-time, part-time, and internship positions as well as independent contractors.

Advocates celebrated the law going into effect by gathering at City Hall for a rally led by New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, Public Advocate Letitia James and Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis.

They hailed the law as a means of leveling the wage disparity for women and minorities, who are traditionally paid less than men.

“Today, we say goodbye to the much-dreaded question that forces too many women and people of color to continue working at an unfairly low wage, job after job,” McCray said at the rally. “Today, we send a clear message to the employers in our city that people should be paid on the skills and qualifications they bring to a job, not the size of their last paycheck.”

James remarked that the new law, which was passed by the City Council in April and signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in May, would stop the perpetuation of gender wage discrimination. She said that women, due to lower salary histories, frequently receive inferior pay offers for new jobs, a trend which follows them throughout their career.

“Millions of women won’t have to worry if they’re earning less than their male counterparts,” said James.

“This law will go a long way towards ending the cycle of pay inequality,” she added.

Nationally, women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. A 2016 study by James’ office indicated that the disparity is greater for people of color ― black women in New York City make just 55 cents for every dollar a white man makes while Hispanic women make just 45 cents.

“When employers pay women less than men, they hurt more than 52.5 percent of New York City’s population,” said McCray. “They also hurt the children and partners who depend on that worker’s income.”

“What’s so amazing about this is that black and Latina women do worse than anybody,” said State Senator Marisol Alcántara. “Hopefully this will fix the pay gap.”

The law will be enforced by the NYC Commission on Human Rights, and makes it illegal for both public and private employers in New York City to inquire about a job applicant’s salary history during the hiring process, including job applications and interviews.

Employers are also prohibited from searching public records to learn about applicants’ earnings or setting compensation based on prior earnings.

The law does not prohibit job seekers from voluntarily informing employers of their previous salary, nor does it prohibit employers from asking applicants about their salary expectations or providing a salary range for a job.

Malalis said more than 50 percent of the commission’s cases in 2016 involved workplace discrimination complaints. Also, complaints of gender discrimination rose nearly 30 percent last year, she added.

“We’re going to continue to enforce the law so that everyone is protected, and has the same opportunities in the workplace,” stated Malalis.

She urged any job applicants that feel they are the victim of wage discrimination to contact 311 and report it to the Commission on Human Rights.

“We’re going to continue to engage the business communities as they transition into this compliance, as well as educate job seekers as to their rights under the law,” Malalis said.

“It takes a business community willingly coming along, because this is not so easy to change a common practice,” said Beverly Neufeld, President of PowHer NY.

Dina Bakst, Co-Founder of A Better Balance, said she hoped to see the wage history ban passed in Albany next year.

“The governor has already taken extraordinary measures to help women’s equality, from the Women’s Equality Act to paid family leave,” she said. “We’re hoping to see similar legislation on a state level.”