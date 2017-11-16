Volunteer

Interpreters are needed at the Immigration Court Helpdesk.

Dedicated and personable volunteers are needed for information gathering and legal screenings for people with hearings at Immigration Court. You will meet with prospective clients, gather information about their journey to the United States, their life histories, and work with Catholic Charities attorneys to inform immigrants about their rights and legal options.

Lend your language skills and help interpret for legal screeners at the Immigration Court. Spanish needed.

More information at: //bit.ly/2mqlZoc .