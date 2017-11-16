Interpreters are needed at the Immigration Court Helpdesk. Dedicated and personable volunteers are needed for information gathering and legal screenings for people with hearings at Immigration Court. You will meet with prospective clients, gather information about their journey to the United States, their life histories, and work with Catholic Charities attorneys to inform immigrants about their rights and legal options. Lend your language skills and help interpret for legal screeners at the Immigration Court. Spanish needed. More information at: //bit.ly/2mqlZoc . Se necesitan intérpretes en la mesa de ayuda de la Corte de Inmigración. Se necesitan voluntarios dedicados y agradables para recopilar información y realizar revisiones legales para personas con audiencias en la Corte de Inmigración. Se reunirán con posibles clientes, recopilarán información sobre sus viajes a los Estados Unidos, sus historias de vida y trabajarán con abogados de Caridades Católicas para informar a los inmigrantes sobre sus derechos y opciones legales. Preste sus habilidades lingüísticas y ayude a interpretar a los examinadores legales en el Tribunal de Inmigración. El español es necesario. Más información en: //bit.ly/2mqlZoc.
Volunteer
Hagase Voluntario
Interpreters are needed at the Immigration Court Helpdesk.
Dedicated and personable volunteers are needed for information gathering and legal screenings for people with hearings at Immigration Court. You will meet with prospective clients, gather information about their journey to the United States, their life histories, and work with Catholic Charities attorneys to inform immigrants about their rights and legal options.
Lend your language skills and help interpret for legal screeners at the Immigration Court. Spanish needed.
More information at: //bit.ly/2mqlZoc .
Se necesitan intérpretes en la mesa de ayuda de la Corte de Inmigración.
Se necesitan voluntarios dedicados y agradables para recopilar información y realizar revisiones legales para personas con audiencias en la Corte de Inmigración. Se reunirán con posibles clientes, recopilarán información sobre sus viajes a los Estados Unidos, sus historias de vida y trabajarán con abogados de Caridades Católicas para informar a los inmigrantes sobre sus derechos y opciones legales.
Preste sus habilidades lingüísticas y ayude a interpretar a los examinadores legales en el Tribunal de Inmigración. El español es necesario.
Más información en: //bit.ly/2mqlZoc.