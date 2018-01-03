Pass it now. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is appealing to Governor Andrew Cuomo to prioritize passage of legislation that would extend the criminal statute of limitations on child sex crimes. In lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the day before Cuomo’s scheduled State of the State address, Vance stood with other elected officials, advocates and survivors of child sex abuse in front of the “Fearless Girl” statue at Bowling Green, calling on the Governor to include the Child Victims Act (CVA) in his 2018 budget. Currently, the victims of childhood sexual abuse have until the age of 23 to prosecute their abusers. The CVA would extend the criminal statute of limitations to age 28, increase the civil statute of limitations to 50, remove the 90-day time frame given to victims for public and private institutions, and offer the respective age increase, and create a one-year window to allow survivors over the age of 23 to seek retrospective legal action. “This bill reflects what we know about child sexual assault today — it can take a long time for someone to be ready to report it to law enforcement, and this delay is common, it is understandable, and it should not bar a survivor from seeking justice,” said Vance, who noted Cuomo’s previous support of the bill. “There is a spotlight on sexual assault in our country right now thanks, in large part, to the #MeToo movement,” said sexual abuse survivor Bridie Farrell. “We, survivors, have been raising our voice for decades, and it’s time for Albany to listen to our pain, stories and resiliency and to protect the most vulnerable among us, children.” First introduced 12 years ago, the CVA has passed the State Assembly several times with bipartisan support, only to die within the Senate. The bill came into the spotlight last January when Cuomo referenced it in his 2017 policy agenda. “Child victims are one of the most vulnerable populations of this state,” Cuomo wrote. “The outdated laws of New York do not adequately address the needs of these young victims.” “These survivors deserve justice, plain and simple,” he later told reporters. “Giving victims the opportunity to advance their claims in court is the right thing to do and I urge the Legislature to join me and pass this measure once and for all.” At Bowling Green, Vance was joined by State Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal and State Senator Brad Hoylman, the bill’s sponsors. “If now is not the time for the Child Victims Act to finally become law, I do not know when is,” said Rosenthal. “As lawmakers, advocates and concerned citizens we have a moral obligation to build off the bill’s resounding passage in the Assembly last year, and move it past the finish line. It is contemptible that New York State continues to safeguard the well-being of predators and their hallowed institutions, over our children.” “The #MeToo movement has captured the cultural imagination and stirred the national conscience,” Hoylman said. “By including the Child Victims Act in the state budget we can turn moment into movement and secure true justice for survivors.” Abuse survivor Ana López-Wagner said that in New York, one in four girls, and one in six boys, will be sexually abused as children. “But many of them will never be able to seek the justice they deserve,” López-Wagner said. “Thanks to the #MeToo movement, we are having a national — and crucial — conversation about sexual assault. Now it’s time for Governor Cuomo to not only engage in this discussion, but stand up for survivors by passing the Child Victims Act.” Apruébenla ya. El fiscal de distrito de Manhattan, Cyrus Vance Jr., hizo un llamado al gobernador Andrew Cuomo para que priorice la aprobación de una legislación que amplíe el estatuto de limitaciones penales sobre los delitos sexuales contra niños. En el bajo Manhattan el martes, un día antes del discurso de Cuomo sobre su visión sobre estado, Vance estuvo de pie junto a otros funcionarios electos, defensores y sobrevivientes de abuso sexual infantil frente a la estatua de “La chica audaz” en Bowling Green, pidiendo al gobernador que incluya la Ley de Menores Víctimas (CVA, por sus siglas en inglés) en su presupuesto 2018. Actualmente, las víctimas de abuso sexual infantil tienen hasta los 23 años para llevar a juicio a sus abusadores. La CVA ampliaría el estatuto de limitaciones penales a los 28 años, aumentaría el estatuto de limitaciones civiles a 50, eliminaría el plazo de 90 días dado a las víctimas para las instituciones públicas y privadas, ofrecería el aumento de edad respectivo, y crearía un período de un año para permitir a los sobrevivientes mayores de 23 años buscar acción legal retroactiva. “Este proyecto de ley refleja lo que sabemos sobre el abuso sexual infantil en la actualidad; puede llevar mucho tiempo que alguien esté listo para denunciarlo a la policía y este retraso es común, es comprensible y no debe impedir que un sobreviviente busque justicia”, dijo Vance, quien destacó el apoyo previo de Cuomo al proyecto de ley. “En este momento, hay un foco de atención sobre las agresiones sexuales en nuestro país, gracias, en gran parte, al movimiento #MeToo”, dijo la sobreviviente de abuso sexual Bridie Farrell. “Nosotros, los sobrevivientes, hemos estado alzando nuestra voz durante décadas, y es hora de que Albany escuche nuestro dolor, historias y resiliencia y proteja a los más vulnerables entre nosotros, los niños”. Presentada por primera vez hace 12 años, la CVA ha sido aprobada por la Asamblea Estatal varias veces con apoyo bipartidista, solo para morir dentro del Senado. El proyecto de ley pasó a ser el centro de atención el pasado enero cuando Cuomo lo mencionó en su agenda política de 2017. “Las víctimas infantiles son una de las poblaciones más vulnerables de este estado”, escribió Cuomo. “Las leyes obsoletas de Nueva York no abordan adecuadamente las necesidades de estas jóvenes víctimas”. “Estos sobrevivientes merecen justicia, simple y llanamente”, dijo luego a los periodistas. “Darles a las víctimas la oportunidad de presentar sus demandas ante un tribunal es lo correcto y exhorto a la Legislatura a unirse y aprobar esta medida de una vez por todas”. En Bowling Green, Vance estuvo acompañado por la asambleísta Linda Rosenthal y el senador estatal Brad Hoylman, los patrocinadores del proyecto de ley. “Si ahora no es el momento para que el proyecto de Menores Víctimas finalmente se convierta en ley, no sé cuándo será”, dijo Rosenthal. “Como legisladores, defensores y ciudadanos preocupados, tuvimos la obligación moral de aprobar rotundamente el proyecto de ley en la Asamblea el año pasado y llevarlo más allá de la línea de meta. Es despreciable que el estado de Nueva York continúe salvaguardando el bienestar de los depredadores y sus instituciones sagradas sobre nuestros niños”. “El movimiento #MeToo ha capturado la imaginación cultural y ha revuelto la conciencia nacional”, dijo Hoylman. “Al incluir la Ley de Menores Víctimas en el presupuesto estatal, podemos convertir el momento en movimiento y garantizar una verdadera justicia para los sobrevivientes”. La sobreviviente de abuso Ana Lopez-Wagner dijo que en Nueva York, una de cada cuatro niñas y uno de cada seis niños serán abusados sexualmente siendo niños. “Pero muchos de ellos nunca podrán buscar la justicia que merecen”, comentó. “Gracias al movimiento #MeToo, estamos teniendo una conversación nacional crucial sobre la agresión sexual. Ahora es el momento para que el gobernador Cuomo no solo se involucre en esta discusión, sino que defienda a los sobrevivientes aprobando la Ley de Menores Víctimas”.
