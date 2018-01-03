Vance pushes for Victims Act

Pass it now.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is appealing to Governor Andrew Cuomo to prioritize passage of legislation that would extend the criminal statute of limitations on child sex crimes.

In lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the day before Cuomo’s scheduled State of the State address, Vance stood with other elected officials, advocates and survivors of child sex abuse in front of the “Fearless Girl” statue at Bowling Green, calling on the Governor to include the Child Victims Act (CVA) in his 2018 budget.

Currently, the victims of childhood sexual abuse have until the age of 23 to prosecute their abusers.

The CVA would extend the criminal statute of limitations to age 28, increase the civil statute of limitations to 50, remove the 90-day time frame given to victims for public and private institutions, and offer the respective age increase, and create a one-year window to allow survivors over the age of 23 to seek retrospective legal action.

“This bill reflects what we know about child sexual assault today — it can take a long time for someone to be ready to report it to law enforcement, and this delay is common, it is understandable, and it should not bar a survivor from seeking justice,” said Vance, who noted Cuomo’s previous support of the bill.

“There is a spotlight on sexual assault in our country right now thanks, in large part, to the #MeToo movement,” said sexual abuse survivor Bridie Farrell. “We, survivors, have been raising our voice for decades, and it’s time for Albany to listen to our pain, stories and resiliency and to protect the most vulnerable among us, children.”

First introduced 12 years ago, the CVA has passed the State Assembly several times with bipartisan support, only to die within the Senate.

The bill came into the spotlight last January when Cuomo referenced it in his 2017 policy agenda.

“Child victims are one of the most vulnerable populations of this state,” Cuomo wrote. “The outdated laws of New York do not adequately address the needs of these young victims.”

“These survivors deserve justice, plain and simple,” he later told reporters. “Giving victims the opportunity to advance their claims in court is the right thing to do and I urge the Legislature to join me and pass this measure once and for all.”

At Bowling Green, Vance was joined by State Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal and State Senator Brad Hoylman, the bill’s sponsors.

“If now is not the time for the Child Victims Act to finally become law, I do not know when is,” said Rosenthal. “As lawmakers, advocates and concerned citizens we have a moral obligation to build off the bill’s resounding passage in the Assembly last year, and move it past the finish line. It is contemptible that New York State continues to safeguard the well-being of predators and their hallowed institutions, over our children.”

“The #MeToo movement has captured the cultural imagination and stirred the national conscience,” Hoylman said. “By including the Child Victims Act in the state budget we can turn moment into movement and secure true justice for survivors.”

Abuse survivor Ana López-Wagner said that in New York, one in four girls, and one in six boys, will be sexually abused as children.

“But many of them will never be able to seek the justice they deserve,” López-Wagner said. “Thanks to the #MeToo movement, we are having a national — and crucial — conversation about sexual assault. Now it’s time for Governor Cuomo to not only engage in this discussion, but stand up for survivors by passing the Child Victims Act.”