Upward Bound program granted funding

Upward Bound is staying put.

Columbia University has officially been awarded a grant totaling more than $900,000 to continue its Upward Bound program.

Upward Bound is a year-round project funded by the U.S. Department of Education to improve low-income high school students’ academic skills and prepare them for entrance into college.

Columbia, along with several other universities across the country, received the funding on August 23 after their applications were at first rejected by the Department of Education (DOE) because of formatting errors such as improper spacing or using the wrong font.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially said she would not reconsider Upward Bound applications that used the wrong font or were incorrectly spaced. Following the rejections, members of Congress, including New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, appealed to the Department of Education to reconsider the funding applications.

In addition to hosting press conferences, Espaillat made several phone calls and sent written correspondence to DeVos, urging her to accept the applications.

“Upward Bound is an essential educational resource for some of our most vulnerable students,” said Espaillat in a statement. “Following our steadfast commitment to push for critical funding of Upward Bound, students at Columbia University and in communities across the country will continue to benefit from these invaluable educational services, providing an academic foundation that will help these young people for decades to come.”

Upward Bound projects provide academic instruction in math, laboratory sciences, composition, literature and foreign languages.

To be eligible, students must have completed the eighth grade, be between the ages of 13 and 19, and have a need for academic support in order to pursue a college education.

All students must be either from low-income families or be potential first-generation college students.

More than 62,000 high school students around the country receive services from Upward Bound. Columbia’s Double Discovery Center has hosted an Upward Bound program since 1965, assisting nearly 200 students a year.

“We are pleased that Double Discovery Center’s Upward Bound application has been approved and are grateful to Representative Espaillat for his commitment to this important program,” said James J. Valentini, Dean of Columbia College and Vice President for Undergraduate Education. “Double Discovery has a special relationship with Columbia College, as it was founded more than 50 years ago by Columbia undergraduates who wanted to build connections between the university and our surrounding neighborhoods. We look forward to Upward Bound continuing to make a difference for both Columbia undergraduates and for high school students in our community.”

