Story by Gregg McQueen It’s a new jazz swing. The jazz standard “Take the A Train” was first composed in 1939, and it became one of Duke Ellington’s signature songs after his band introduced it in 1941. It’s taken a few years, but the first-ever Washington Heights Jazz Festival has arrived. The weekend-long event will be held from March 9 to 11 and will feature 12 different bands performing at three venues across three days. It is presented by JazzWahi, a cohort of uptown jazz musicians and educators that formed in 2014 over a mutual love of jazz. Louise Rogers, who co-founded the festival as well as JazzWahi with her husband, musician and composer Mark Kross, said the goal of the festival is to foster a greater appreciation for the genre in Northern Manhattan. “We want to show people that jazz can be accessible, and also spotlight the talented musicians that are right here,” said Rogers. “About 50 musicians are performing at the festival, and most of them are from the local community.” The festival will kick off on March 9 with a performance at Kismat Bar from a jazz trio led by Rogers, a longtime vocalist and recording artist. She also works as a music teacher and has written several books on jazz. Other performances will be held at local restaurants Le Cheile and Las Tapas, with Saturday’s schedule featuring a concert for kids. “Jazz is surprisingly appropriate for children, and we’re looking to connect with them at a young age,” Rogers said. “It’s all about participation and making them feel like they’re involved in the performance.” In addition to the children’s show, 10 other bands will perform throughout Saturday and Sunday. “The festival will have something for everyone: New Orleans Funk, Latin Jazz, Blues, Straight Ahead, International, Chamber, Hard Bop Pop,” said Rogers. In addition, there will be an art show featuring local artists which will be curated by the creator of the festival poster, Lilia Levin. Tickets for the kids’ performance are $10 per family. Full-day tickets for Saturday’s festival are available for $40 in advance or $50 at the door, while tickets to see individual acts are $10 per band. Festival performances on Friday and Sunday are free of charge. JazzWahi also sponsors the WaHi Jazz Choir, a program for children to learn jazz singing, and a monthly Vocal Jazz Series, which brings top performers to Northern Manhattan. The group’s website also includes a listing of music instructors in Washington Heights. JazzWahi hosts a weekly jam session, every Wednesday at La Cheile from 8 to 11 p.m. What began as Rogers, Kross and a few friends has turned into a budding ritual. “We’ve had over 200 musicians attend these sessions since we started three years ago,” Rogers said. “It’s been a great opportunity to meet people and form our own little jazz community.” Rogers said she and Kross hoped to build the festival into something bigger as well. “We’re hoping it becomes an annual thing,” she said. “We’d love to see it grow and become something that people look forward to.” For more information or to purchase tickets for the festival, visit www.jazzwahi.com. Tickets are only available online and at the door the day of the show. Historia por Gregg McQueen El Alto está listo para el swing. El estándar del jazz “Take the A Train” fue compuesto por primera vez en 1939, y se convirtió en una de las canciones más emblemáticas de Duke Ellington una vez que él y su banda lo presentaron en 1941. Ha tomado algunos años, pero ha llegado el primer Festival de Jazz de Washington Heights. El evento de fin de semana se llevará a cabo del 9 al 11 de marzo y contará con 12 bandas diferentes actuando en tres lugares a lo largo de tres días. Lo presenta JazzWahi, una cohorte de músicos y educadores de jazz del norte del condado que se formó en 2014 por un amor mutuo al jazz. Louise Rogers, cofundadora del festival y de JazzWahi con su marido, el músico y compositor Mark Kross, dijo que el objetivo del festival es fomentar una mayor apreciación del género en el norte de Manhattan. “Queremos mostrar a la gente que el jazz puede ser accesible, y también destacar a los talentosos músicos que están justo aquí”, dijo Rogers. “Cerca de 50 músicos se estarán presentando en el festival, y la mayoría de ellos son de la comunidad local”. El festival comenzará el 9 de marzo con una actuación en Kismat Bar de un trío de jazz dirigido por Rogers, una vocalista de mucho tiempo y artista discográfico. Ella también trabaja como profesora de música y ha escrito varios libros sobre jazz. Otras actuaciones se llevarán a cabo en los restaurantes locales Le Cheile y Las Tapas, con el horario del sábado con un concierto para niños. “El jazz es sorprendentemente apropiado para los niños y estamos buscando conectarnos con ellos a una edad temprana”, dijo Rogers. “Se trata de participar y hacer que se sientan como si estuvieran involucrados en la actuación”. Además del espectáculo infantil, otras 10 bandas actuarán durante todo el sábado y el domingo. “El festival tendrá algo para todos: New Orleans Funk, Latin Jazz, Blues, Straight Ahead, International, Chamber, Hard Bop Pop”, dijo Rogers. Además, habrá una exposición con artistas locales cuya curadora es la creadora del cartel del festival, Lilia Levin. Las entradas para el espectáculo infantil cuestan $10 dólares por familia. Las entradas de todo el día para el festival del sábado están disponibles por $40 dólares por adelantado o $50 en la puerta, mientras que las entradas para ver actos individuales cuestan $10 dólares por banda. Las actuaciones del festival los viernes y domingos son gratuitas. JazzWahi también patrocina el Coro de jazz WaHi, un programa para que los niños aprendan canciones de jazz, y una serie mensual de Vocal Jazz, que trae a los mejores artistas al norte de Manhattan. El sitio web del grupo también incluye una lista de instructores de música en Washington Heights. JazzWahi organiza una sesión de jam semanal, todos los miércoles en La Cheile de 8 a 11 p.m. Lo que comenzó como Rogers, Kross y algunos amigos se ha convertido en un ritual en ciernes. “Hemos tenido más de 200 músicos asistiendo a estas sesiones desde que comenzamos hace tres años”, dijo Rogers. “Ha sido una gran oportunidad para conocer gente y formar nuestra propia comunidad de jazz”. Rogers dijo que ella y Kross esperan que el festival se vuelva algo más grande. “Esperamos que se convierta en algo anual”, dijo. “Nos encantaría verlo crecer y convertirse en algo que la gente espere con ansias”. Para obtener más información o comprar boletos para el festival, visite www.jazzwahi.com. Los boletos solo están disponibles en línea y en la puerta el día de la presentación.
Uptown for the Swing
Festival de Jazz llega al Alto
Story by Gregg McQueen
It’s a new jazz swing.
The jazz standard “Take the A Train” was first composed in 1939, and it became one of Duke Ellington’s signature songs after his band introduced it in 1941.
It’s taken a few years, but the first-ever Washington Heights Jazz Festival has arrived.
The weekend-long event will be held from March 9 to 11 and will feature 12 different bands performing at three venues across three days.
It is presented by JazzWahi, a cohort of uptown jazz musicians and educators that formed in 2014 over a mutual love of jazz.
Louise Rogers, who co-founded the festival as well as JazzWahi with her husband, musician and composer Mark Kross, said the goal of the festival is to foster a greater appreciation for the genre in Northern Manhattan.
“We want to show people that jazz can be accessible, and also spotlight the talented musicians that are right here,” said Rogers. “About 50 musicians are performing at the festival, and most of them are from the local community.”
The festival will kick off on March 9 with a performance at Kismat Bar from a jazz trio led by Rogers, a longtime vocalist and recording artist. She also works as a music teacher and has written several books on jazz.
Other performances will be held at local restaurants Le Cheile and Las Tapas, with Saturday’s schedule featuring a concert for kids.
“Jazz is surprisingly appropriate for children, and we’re looking to connect with them at a young age,” Rogers said. “It’s all about participation and making them feel like they’re involved in the performance.”
In addition to the children’s show, 10 other bands will perform throughout Saturday and Sunday.
“The festival will have something for everyone: New Orleans Funk, Latin Jazz, Blues, Straight Ahead, International, Chamber, Hard Bop Pop,” said Rogers. In addition, there will be an art show featuring local artists which will be curated by the creator of the festival poster, Lilia Levin.
Tickets for the kids’ performance are $10 per family. Full-day tickets for Saturday’s festival are available for $40 in advance or $50 at the door, while tickets to see individual acts are $10 per band.
Festival performances on Friday and Sunday are free of charge.
JazzWahi also sponsors the WaHi Jazz Choir, a program for children to learn jazz singing, and a monthly Vocal Jazz Series, which brings top performers to Northern Manhattan.
The group’s website also includes a listing of music instructors in Washington Heights.
JazzWahi hosts a weekly jam session, every Wednesday at La Cheile from 8 to 11 p.m. What began as Rogers, Kross and a few friends has turned into a budding ritual.
“We’ve had over 200 musicians attend these sessions since we started three years ago,” Rogers said. “It’s been a great opportunity to meet people and form our own little jazz community.”
Rogers said she and Kross hoped to build the festival into something bigger as well.
“We’re hoping it becomes an annual thing,” she said. “We’d love to see it grow and become something that people look forward to.”
For more information or to purchase tickets for the festival, visit www.jazzwahi.com. Tickets are only available online and at the door the day of the show.
Historia por Gregg McQueen
El Alto está listo para el swing.
El estándar del jazz “Take the A Train” fue compuesto por primera vez en 1939, y se convirtió en una de las canciones más emblemáticas de Duke Ellington una vez que él y su banda lo presentaron en 1941.
Ha tomado algunos años, pero ha llegado el primer Festival de Jazz de Washington Heights.
El evento de fin de semana se llevará a cabo del 9 al 11 de marzo y contará con 12 bandas diferentes actuando en tres lugares a lo largo de tres días.
Lo presenta JazzWahi, una cohorte de músicos y educadores de jazz del norte del condado que se formó en 2014 por un amor mutuo al jazz.
Louise Rogers, cofundadora del festival y de JazzWahi con su marido, el músico y compositor Mark Kross, dijo que el objetivo del festival es fomentar una mayor apreciación del género en el norte de Manhattan.
“Queremos mostrar a la gente que el jazz puede ser accesible, y también destacar a los talentosos músicos que están justo aquí”, dijo Rogers. “Cerca de 50 músicos se estarán presentando en el festival, y la mayoría de ellos son de la comunidad local”.
El festival comenzará el 9 de marzo con una actuación en Kismat Bar de un trío de jazz dirigido por Rogers, una vocalista de mucho tiempo y artista discográfico. Ella también trabaja como profesora de música y ha escrito varios libros sobre jazz.
Otras actuaciones se llevarán a cabo en los restaurantes locales Le Cheile y Las Tapas, con el horario del sábado con un concierto para niños.
“El jazz es sorprendentemente apropiado para los niños y estamos buscando conectarnos con ellos a una edad temprana”, dijo Rogers. “Se trata de participar y hacer que se sientan como si estuvieran involucrados en la actuación”.
Además del espectáculo infantil, otras 10 bandas actuarán durante todo el sábado y el domingo.
“El festival tendrá algo para todos: New Orleans Funk, Latin Jazz, Blues, Straight Ahead, International, Chamber, Hard Bop Pop”, dijo Rogers. Además, habrá una exposición con artistas locales cuya curadora es la creadora del cartel del festival, Lilia Levin.
Las entradas para el espectáculo infantil cuestan $10 dólares por familia. Las entradas de todo el día para el festival del sábado están disponibles por $40 dólares por adelantado o $50 en la puerta, mientras que las entradas para ver actos individuales cuestan $10 dólares por banda.
Las actuaciones del festival los viernes y domingos son gratuitas.
JazzWahi también patrocina el Coro de jazz WaHi, un programa para que los niños aprendan canciones de jazz, y una serie mensual de Vocal Jazz, que trae a los mejores artistas al norte de Manhattan.
El sitio web del grupo también incluye una lista de instructores de música en Washington Heights.
JazzWahi organiza una sesión de jam semanal, todos los miércoles en La Cheile de 8 a 11 p.m. Lo que comenzó como Rogers, Kross y algunos amigos se ha convertido en un ritual en ciernes.
“Hemos tenido más de 200 músicos asistiendo a estas sesiones desde que comenzamos hace tres años”, dijo Rogers. “Ha sido una gran oportunidad para conocer gente y formar nuestra propia comunidad de jazz”.
Rogers dijo que ella y Kross esperan que el festival se vuelva algo más grande.
“Esperamos que se convierta en algo anual”, dijo. “Nos encantaría verlo crecer y convertirse en algo que la gente espere con ansias”.
Para obtener más información o comprar boletos para el festival, visite www.jazzwahi.com. Los boletos solo están disponibles en línea y en la puerta el día de la presentación.