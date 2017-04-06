Uptown Arts Stroll names 2017 honorees

Northern Manhattan’s annual, month-long arts festival is set to return.

The 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll will run from May 31 to June 30, showcasing performances and exhibitions by the Northern Manhattan arts community at assorted venues from West 135th Street to West 220th Street.

The 15th edition of the Stroll will kick off at the United Palace on May 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with an opening reception honoring several key members of the local arts scene — award-winning actor Elvis Nolasco, Harlem Stage and Aaron Davis Hall Executive Director Patricia Cruz, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Elizabeth Lorris Ritter and dance artist Maggie Hernández-Knight.

“The honorees are four outstanding individuals whose home and work are inspired by the cultural richness, diversity and inclusivity of northern Manhattan,” said Joanna E. Castro, Acting Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), which has produced the event since 2008.

Nolasco, who attended George Washington High School, has held critically acclaimed roles in the hit comedy I Like It Like That and In Search of a Dream, the highest-grossing independent Latino film. Nolasco also appears in the ABC television series American Crime and has had roles in several Spike Lee films.

Cruz recently completed a $26 million campaign to restore Harlem Stage, a 30-year old arts institution, and has raised millions for arts programming as the Executive Director of Harlem Stage and Aaron Davis Hall since 1998. She also led the campaign to renovate the Gatehouse, a 100-year-old landmark adjacent to Aaron Davis Hall, which was completed in 2006.

A 34-year resident of Washington Heights, Ritter was an early supporter of funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), which created the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance. She currently serves as UP Theater Company’s Board President, and is the founding President of the Hudson Heights Owners Coalition.

Washington Heights native Hernández-Knight developed her skills as an abstract artist at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is the founder of dance studio JourneySpace, and recently opened ButterflyMyst LLC, which hosts art-making workshops and a unique style of ballet barre.

Other highlights of the 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll include open studios on Sat., June 10 from 1 to6 p.m. in West Harlem and Washington Heights, and on Sun., June 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. in Inwood.

The closing reception will be held on June 28 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harlem School of the Arts.

Prior to the festival, Indian Road Café will host a drag bingo April 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. to benefit the Uptown Arts Stroll. Cards are $3 each and four for $10.

For more information, visit www.artstroll.com.

Submissions for NoMAA’s printed festival guide must be received by May 1.

Please visit http://bit.ly/1rKQS4V for more details.