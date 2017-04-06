Northern Manhattan’s annual, month-long arts festival is set to return. The 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll will run from May 31 to June 30, showcasing performances and exhibitions by the Northern Manhattan arts community at assorted venues from West 135th Street to West 220th Street. The 15th edition of the Stroll will kick off at the United Palace on May 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with an opening reception honoring several key members of the local arts scene — award-winning actor Elvis Nolasco, Harlem Stage and Aaron Davis Hall Executive Director Patricia Cruz, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Elizabeth Lorris Ritter and dance artist Maggie Hernández-Knight. “The honorees are four outstanding individuals whose home and work are inspired by the cultural richness, diversity and inclusivity of northern Manhattan,” said Joanna E. Castro, Acting Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), which has produced the event since 2008. Nolasco, who attended George Washington High School, has held critically acclaimed roles in the hit comedy I Like It Like That and In Search of a Dream, the highest-grossing independent Latino film. Nolasco also appears in the ABC television series American Crime and has had roles in several Spike Lee films. Cruz recently completed a $26 million campaign to restore Harlem Stage, a 30-year old arts institution, and has raised millions for arts programming as the Executive Director of Harlem Stage and Aaron Davis Hall since 1998. She also led the campaign to renovate the Gatehouse, a 100-year-old landmark adjacent to Aaron Davis Hall, which was completed in 2006. A 34-year resident of Washington Heights, Ritter was an early supporter of funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), which created the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance. She currently serves as UP Theater Company’s Board President, and is the founding President of the Hudson Heights Owners Coalition. Washington Heights native Hernández-Knight developed her skills as an abstract artist at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is the founder of dance studio JourneySpace, and recently opened ButterflyMyst LLC, which hosts art-making workshops and a unique style of ballet barre. Other highlights of the 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll include open studios on Sat., June 10 from 1 to6 p.m. in West Harlem and Washington Heights, and on Sun., June 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. in Inwood. The closing reception will be held on June 28 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harlem School of the Arts. Prior to the festival, Indian Road Café will host a drag bingo April 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. to benefit the Uptown Arts Stroll. Cards are $3 each and four for $10. For more information, visit www.artstroll.com. Submissions for NoMAA’s printed festival guide must be received by May 1. Please visit http://bit.ly/1rKQS4V for more details. El festival anual de las artes de un mes de duración del norte de Manhattan está programado para regresar. El Paseo de las Artes 2017 se llevará a cabo del 31 de mayo al 30 de junio, mostrando actuaciones y exposiciones de la comunidad de las artes Norte de Manhattan en lugares variados desde la Calle 135 Oeste a la Calle 220 Oeste. La 15ª edición del Paseo comenzará en el United Palace el 31 de mayo de 6 a 8:30 p.m. con una recepción de apertura en honor a varios miembros clave de la escena artística local: el premiado actor Elvis Nolasco, Patricia Cruz, Harlem Stage y directora ejecutiva de Aaron Davis Hall; Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, presidenta del Comité de Parques y Asuntos Culturales de la Junta Comunitaria 12; y la artista de danza, Maggie Hernández-Knight. “Los galardonados son cuatro personas sobresalientes cuyo hogar y trabajo están inspirados en la riqueza cultural, la diversidad y la inclusión del norte de Manhattan”, dijo Joanna E. Castro, directora ejecutiva interina de la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés), que ha producido el evento desde 2008. Nolasco, quien asistió a la Preparatoria George Washington, ha desempeñado papeles aclamados por la crítica en la exitosa comedia I Like It Like That and In Search of a Dream, la película latina independiente de mayor recaudación. Nolasco también aparece en la serie de televisión ABC American Crime y ha tenido papeles en varias películas de Spike Lee. Cruz completó recientemente una campaña de 26 millones de dólares para restaurar Harlem Stage, una institución artística de 30 años de antigüedad, y ha recaudado millones para la programación de artes como directora ejecutiva de Harlem Stage y Aaron Davis Hall desde 1998. También dirigió la campaña para renovar Gatehouse, un punto de referencia de 100 años de antigüedad junto a Aaron Davis Hall, que se completó en 2006. Una residente de 34 años de Washington Heights, Ritter fue una de las primeras partidarias de financiar la Zona de Empoderamiento del Alto Manhattan (UMEZ, por sus siglas en inglés), que creó la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan. Actualmente se desempeña como presidenta de la Junta Directiva de la Compañía de Teatro UP y es la fundadora de la Coalición de Propietarios de Hudson Heights. Hernández-Knight, de Washington Heights, desarrolló sus habilidades como artista abstracta en el Fashion Institute of Technology. Ella es la fundadora del estudio de baile JourneySpace, y recientemente abrió ButterflyMyst LLC, que acoge talleres de arte y un estilo único de barra de ballet. Otros aspectos del Paseo de las Artes 2017 son: estudios abiertos el sábado 10 de junio de 1 a 6 p.m. en West Harlem y Washington Heights, y el domingo 17 de junio de 1 a 6 p.m. en Inwood. La recepción de clausura se llevará a cabo el 28 de junio 6:00 a 8:30 p.m. en la Escuela de las Artes de Harlem. Antes del festival, el Indian Road Café será el anfitrión de un bingo drag el 27 de abril de 8 a 10 p.m. en beneficio del Paseo de las Artes del norte del condado. Las tarjetas cuestan $3 dólares cada una y cuatro por $10 dólares. Para obtener más información, visite www.artstroll.com. Las presentaciones para la guía impresa del festival de NoMAA deben ser recibidas antes del 1º de mayo. Por favor visite http://bit.ly/1rKQS4V para más detalles.
