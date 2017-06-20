By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Contracted workers at New York’s LaGuardia and Philadelphia International Airports are demanding better treatment and recognition of their union. Airport attendants who help passengers in wheelchairs took their case to American Airlines executives at last week’s shareholders meeting in New York. In Philadelphia, workers voted to join a union in April, but airline subcontractors PrimeFlight and Prospect Aviation Services are refusing to bargain with the union. According to Gabe Morgan, Vice President of Local 32-BJ SEIU, Primeflight recognizes the union at LaGuardia but attendants often don’t get the tools they need to do their jobs, and have to perform duties for which they haven’t been trained. “They’re understaffed. Up in the air
Arriba en el aire
By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Contracted workers at New York’s LaGuardia and Philadelphia International Airports are demanding better treatment and recognition of their union. Airport attendants who help passengers in wheelchairs took their case to American Airlines executives at last week’s shareholders meeting in New York. In Philadelphia, workers voted to join a union in April, but airline subcontractors PrimeFlight and Prospect Aviation Services are refusing to bargain with the union.
According to Gabe Morgan, Vice President of Local 32-BJ SEIU, Primeflight recognizes the union at LaGuardia but attendants often don’t get the tools they need to do their jobs, and have to perform duties for which they haven’t been trained.
“They’re understaffed. They don’t have the things that they need,” Morgan said. “So they’re not able to clean or maintain their wheelchairs in between passengers. They don’t have the training that they need in case of emergencies, which happen.”
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker responded to the LaGuardia workers, telling them he’ll work with the attendants to ensure they have what they need to do their jobs.
To the Philadelphia workers, Parker said he supports their right to organize, but it isn’t up to the airline to set the governing law for its contractors. Morgan said corporations often exert their authority over contractors they hire.
“Big companies that control the majority of the contracted work say to their contractors every day, ‘You’re on my property, I hire you, I want to be sure that you follow the law – and if you don’t, I’ll find a contractor who will,” he said.
A new report, entitled Limited Access, showed that poor working conditions, low pay and inadequate training for subcontracted airport workers can cause passengers with disabilities to miss flights and suffer injuries or long-term harm.
Morgan added that airport jobs had good pay and benefits until the airlines started farming them out to contractors that pay poverty-level wages.
“Airport workers around the country, predominantly women and people of color, have begun organizing to try and change these jobs back into the good jobs that they used to be,” he said.
Similar struggles for better working conditions and union representation are going on at airports in Chicago, Miami and Washington, D.C.
For more information, please visit www.seiu32bj.org.
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Los trabajadores contratados en los aeropuertos de LaGuardia, en Nueva York, y el Internacional de Filadelfia, están exigiendo un mejor trato y reconocimiento de su sindicato. Los asistentes del aeropuerto que ayudan a los pasajeros en sillas de ruedas llevaron su caso a los ejecutivos de American Airlines en la reunión de accionistas de la semana pasada en Nueva York. En Filadelfia, los trabajadores votaron para unirse a un sindicato en abril, pero los subcontratistas de las aerolíneas PrimeFlight y Prospect Aviation Services se niegan a negociar con el sindicato.
De acuerdo con Gabe Morgan, vicepresidente de Local 32-BJ SEIU, Primeflight reconoce al sindicato en LaGuardia, pero los asistentes a menudo no tienen las herramientas necesarias para hacer su trabajo y tienen que realizar tareas para las que no han sido entrenados.
“Carecen de personal, no tienen las cosas que necesitan”, dijo Morgan. “Así que no son pueden limpiar ni dar mantenimiento a sus sillas de ruedas entre un pasajero y otro y no tienen la capacitación que necesitan en caso de emergencias, las cuales suceden”.
El director general de American Airlines, Doug Parker, respondió a los trabajadores de LaGuardia diciéndoles que trabajarán con los asistentes para asegurarse de que tengan lo que necesiten para realizar su trabajo.
A los trabajadores de Filadelfia, Parker les dijo que apoya su derecho a organizarse, pero no corresponde a la aerolínea establecer la ley de gobierno para sus contratistas. Morgan dijo que las corporaciones a menudo ejercen su autoridad sobre los contratistas.
“Las grandes empresas que controlan la mayoría de los trabajos contratados dicen a sus contratistas todos los días: estás en mi propiedad, te contrato, quiero estar seguro de que sigas la ley, y si no lo haces, encontraré a un contratista que lo haga”, dijo.
Un nuevo informe titulado Limited Access, mostró que las malas condiciones de trabajo, los bajos salarios y la capacitación inadecuada de los trabajadores subcontratados de los aeropuertos pueden hacer que los pasajeros con discapacidad pierdan vuelos y sufran lesiones o daños a largo plazo.
Morgan agregó que los empleos aeroportuarios tenían un buen sueldo y beneficios, hasta que las aerolíneas comenzaron a subcontratarlos a contratistas que pagan salarios de nivel de pobreza.
“Los trabajadores de los aeropuertos de todo el país, predominantemente mujeres y personas de color, han comenzado a organizarse para intentar cambiar estos puestos de trabajo a los buenos trabajos que solían ser”, dijo.
Luchas similares por mejorar las condiciones de trabajo y representación sindical están ocurriendo en los aeropuertos de Chicago, Miami y Washington, D.C.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.seiu32bj.org.