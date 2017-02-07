United Uptown

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They broke bread, and set the agenda.

A broad-based coalition, led by community-based organizations, advocacy groups and academic institutions, has been formed to better address a variety of needs in the uptown community.

On Thurs., Feb. 2, a breakfast meeting was held at Yeshiva University to launch the “Northern Manhattan Agenda,” a coalition designed to give more structure to advocacy efforts and improve life for residents and business owners in Washington Heights and Inwood.

“It’s a vision to create a network where everyone can share information,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “There [are] a lot of resources. And the most valuable resource we have is human resource.”

The breakfast meeting included representatives of, among others, Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA), Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Inwood Ring Garden, City Harvest, Inwood Preservation and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).

“For much too long, we have been lax in terms of pulling ourselves together to create what we envision our community to look like, be like, think like, feel like,” said Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), who moderated the meeting along with Sandra Harris, Assistant Vice President for Government and Community Affairs at CUMC.

The plan behind the Northern Manhattan Agenda is to create a series of work groups to address community needs related to education, health, housing, economic development and the arts.

The groups will meet on a monthly basis, Stennett said.

A steering committee will also be formed to identify opportunities for funding opportunities,

Meeting organizers asked for attendees to sign up for various work groups based on their area of expertise.

Stennett said it would be ideal to obtain a planning grant to fund one or two staff positions for the coalition’s steering committee.

“It would be good to make it more sustainable,” Stennett said. “Volunteer is good, but it could make work inconsistent.”

Rodríguez was joined for the announcement by State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Marisol Alcántara.

De La Rosa said that close community ties will bring success.

“We’re a community that is united, that has a choice, and that has a plan,” she said.

Rodríguez said the he hoped to see the coalition form its own website and newsletter, while Stennett added that routine meetings would keep the agenda on track.

“There’s strength in planning,” said Stennett. “When you have a roadmap, then you have hope that you can reach your goals. When we fail to plan, we become vulnerable and miss out on opportunities.”

She added that if community members to do not engage in planning, they run the risk of having outside forces come in and make decisions for them. “We must plan for our community and not let others plan for us,” she remarked.

“What will happen with the Agenda is we’re going to evaluate where we have gaps for needed services,” said Harris. “All these groups will bring their expertise to the table, and will know how to get things done on the ground.”