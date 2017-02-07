Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They broke bread, and set the agenda. A broad-based coalition, led by community-based organizations, advocacy groups and academic institutions, has been formed to better address a variety of needs in the uptown community. On Thurs., Feb. 2, a breakfast meeting was held at Yeshiva University to launch the “Northern Manhattan Agenda,” a coalition designed to give more structure to advocacy efforts and improve life for residents and business owners in Washington Heights and Inwood. “It’s a vision to create a network where everyone can share information,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “There [are] a lot of resources. United Uptown
Agenda del Alto
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
They broke bread, and set the agenda.
A broad-based coalition, led by community-based organizations, advocacy groups and academic institutions, has been formed to better address a variety of needs in the uptown community.
On Thurs., Feb. 2, a breakfast meeting was held at Yeshiva University to launch the “Northern Manhattan Agenda,” a coalition designed to give more structure to advocacy efforts and improve life for residents and business owners in Washington Heights and Inwood.
“It’s a vision to create a network where everyone can share information,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “There [are] a lot of resources. And the most valuable resource we have is human resource.”
The breakfast meeting included representatives of, among others, Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA), Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Inwood Ring Garden, City Harvest, Inwood Preservation and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).
“For much too long, we have been lax in terms of pulling ourselves together to create what we envision our community to look like, be like, think like, feel like,” said Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), who moderated the meeting along with Sandra Harris, Assistant Vice President for Government and Community Affairs at CUMC.
The plan behind the Northern Manhattan Agenda is to create a series of work groups to address community needs related to education, health, housing, economic development and the arts.
The groups will meet on a monthly basis, Stennett said.
A steering committee will also be formed to identify opportunities for funding opportunities,
Meeting organizers asked for attendees to sign up for various work groups based on their area of expertise.
Stennett said it would be ideal to obtain a planning grant to fund one or two staff positions for the coalition’s steering committee.
“It would be good to make it more sustainable,” Stennett said. “Volunteer is good, but it could make work inconsistent.”
Rodríguez was joined for the announcement by State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Marisol Alcántara.
De La Rosa said that close community ties will bring success.
“We’re a community that is united, that has a choice, and that has a plan,” she said.
Rodríguez said the he hoped to see the coalition form its own website and newsletter, while Stennett added that routine meetings would keep the agenda on track.
“There’s strength in planning,” said Stennett. “When you have a roadmap, then you have hope that you can reach your goals. When we fail to plan, we become vulnerable and miss out on opportunities.”
She added that if community members to do not engage in planning, they run the risk of having outside forces come in and make decisions for them. “We must plan for our community and not let others plan for us,” she remarked.
“What will happen with the Agenda is we’re going to evaluate where we have gaps for needed services,” said Harris. “All these groups will bring their expertise to the table, and will know how to get things done on the ground.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Rompieron el pan y fijaron la agenda.
Una coalición de base amplia, dirigida por organizaciones comunitarias, grupos de defensa e instituciones académicas, se ha formado para atender mejor una variedad de necesidades en la comunidad del norte del condado.
El jueves 2 de febrero se realizó un desayuno en la Universidad Yeshiva para lanzar la “Agenda del Norte de Manhattan”, una coalición diseñada para dar más estructura a los esfuerzos de apoyo y mejorar la vida de los residentes y dueños de negocios en Washington Heights e Inwood.
“Es una visión para crear una red donde todos puedan compartir información”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. “Hay muchos recursos y el más valioso que tenemos es humano”.
El desayuno incluyó representantes de, entre otros, el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés), el United Palace de Artes Culturales (UPCA, por sus siglas en inglés), la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), Inwood Ring Garden, City Harvest, Preservación de Inwood y la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Durante mucho tiempo hemos sido laxos en términos de reunirnos para crear cómo imaginamos a nuestra comunidad, cómo ser, pensar y sentir”, dijo Yvonne Stennett, directora ejecutiva de la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés), quien moderó la reunión junto con Sandra Harris, vicepresidenta asistente de Asuntos Gubernamentales y Comunitarios de CUMC.
El plan detrás de la Agenda del Norte de Manhattan es crear una serie de grupos de trabajo para atender las necesidades de la comunidad relacionadas con la educación, la salud, la vivienda, el desarrollo económico y las artes.
Los grupos se reunirán mensualmente, dijo Stennett.
También se formará un comité directivo para identificar oportunidades de financiamiento.
Los organizadores de la reunión pidieron a los asistentes inscribirse en varios grupos de trabajo, con base en su área de especialización.
Stennett dijo que sería ideal obtener un subsidio de planificación para financiar uno o dos puestos de personal para el comité de dirección de la coalición.
“Sería bueno hacerlo más sostenible”, dijo Stennett. “El voluntariado es bueno, pero podría hacer el trabajo inconsistente”.
Rodríguez estuvo acompañado para el anuncio por la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa y la senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara.
De la Rosa dijo que los estrechos vínculos con la comunidad traerán éxito a la Agenda del Norte de Manhattan.
“Somos una comunidad que está unida, que tiene una oportunidad y que tiene un plan”, expresó.
Rodríguez dijo que espera ver que la coalición cree su propio sitio web y boletín, mientras que Stennett agregó que las reuniones rutinarias mantendrán la agenda en el buen camino.
“Hay fortaleza en la planificación”, dijo Stennett. “Cuando se tiene un plan, se tiene la esperanza de poder alcanzar los objetivos. Cuando no planeamos, nos volvemos vulnerables y perdemos oportunidades”.
También señaló que, si los miembros de la comunidad no participan en la planificación, corren el riesgo de que las fuerzas externas entren y tomen decisiones por ellos. “Tenemos que planificar para nuestra comunidad y no dejar que otros lo hagan por nosotros”, comentó.
“Lo que sucederá con la Agenda es que vamos a evaluar dónde tenemos vacíos para los servicios necesarios”, dijo Harris. “Todos estos grupos traerán su experiencia a la mesa y sabrán cómo hacer las cosas”.