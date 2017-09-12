UC Recap –  September 4 – September 9

September 4 – September 9

A week after pardoning convicted racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio, you-know-who rescinded the Dream Act. In one fell swoop, Trump dashed the hopes and aspirations of almost a million dreamers. The unjustly cruel move was another indicator that an avatar of White Supremacy has hijacked the Presidency. The vicious war on immigrants has taken a turn for the worse. We must not succumb to despair; only a sustained effort on our part will see us through this and save our democracy. Gregg McQueen of the Manhattan Times reported on the termination of DACA.

Sandra Bertrand of Highbrow Magazine took us to El Museo del Barrio for the Nasty Women/Bad Hombres exhibit. Make sure you hit up El Museo ASAP for this powerful exhibit. Don’t sleep, catch it before November 5, 2017. Sierra Tishgart of Grub Street introduced us to the Harlem couple behind Sugar Hill Creamery. The family and I will be giving them a try pretty soon. I think you should too.

Rennie McDougall of the Village Voice recently came to Harlem, where they are still dancing the original swing. Please check out the additional video clip from the 1941 film Hellzapoppin that features a simply incredible performance from White’s Lindy Hoppers who came out of Harlem’s own Savoy Ballroom.

Don’t forget folks that we have an end of Summer Sale. Use the Discount Code SUMMERBLUES for FREE shipping and a little gift of our appreciation. The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) presents the third installment of this site-specific improvisation celebrating Inwood’s beautiful green spaces on September 16. Meet in Inwood Hill Park on the lawn near Indian Road and 218 St. You can catch the open rehearsal at 5 pm and the public performance begins at 6pm.

Stop by Gitler &_____ (3629 Broadway) for the latest solo show from Boy Kong. Please show them so Uptown Love! You have until October 11, 2017 to check it out.

The Latinos Out Loud podcast is back folks. This week they kick it about baby showers, the New York Latino Film Festival, excuses and the proverbial nine lives of cats. Their special guest is none other than writer and stand-up comic Julio Torres.

