UC Recap –  November 6 – November 11

November 6 – November 11

The good folks at StreetEasy have determined that, according to their analysis, there is only one neighborhood “where the median asking rent is affordable on the median income.” You guessed it. The answer is our bucolic Inwood. With the way things are going that may not be the case for long. Hit up our site for more info and a really cool info-graphic that looks at most of NYC. You will be flabbergasted by how the interactive map highlights how ridiculously expensive it is to live in New York City.

Mireya Navarro of the NY Times put together an outstanding piece on her 36-hour romp through Latino NYC. Get this: Latinos in NYC “account for 29 percent of the overall population and for more than half in the Bronx.” She starts off her journey of cultural and culinary exploration in El Barrio and from there she is off to Dyckman, to the Lower East Side, to Queens and to so many more spots in between. Check out the story and the really cool interactive video on our site.

Okay, so I almost lost it last week when I believed that one of my favorite spots Uptown, El Floridita, had closed down. Though El Floridita is currently closed, I was thrilled to find it is just undergoing a long overdue renovation. By the way, El Floridita makes the absolute best Cuban Sandwich in Washington Heights. Please check out my piece on how to spot an authentic Cuban Sandwich.

This week we also posted a video that documents the opening ceremony for the Thomas Jefferson Park East Harlem Skate Park. People from all over came out to celebrate the grand occasion.

This week on the Latinos Out Loud podcast, Mike Díaz A.K.A Juan Bago is going through a transition. Jaime breaks down his Bragging Rights sketch comedy competition and Frank gets an Uber fare to Milwaukee and back. The Kid Mero of Viceland’s Desus & Mero and of Bodega Boys fame is the special guest for the week. Make sure you catch it.

You can catch the very talented Celisse Henderson doing her thing this coming Friday, November 17 at the world famous Apollo Theater. Get your tickets ASAP! The Fix this week comes to us from the homie Glory Lives, OMG.

