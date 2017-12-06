UC Recap –  November 27 – December 2

November 27 – December 2

Calling all artists! Listen up folks, NoMAA has put out the call for submissions for the 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers, but you will also receive a $1000 honorarium. That’s right, so make sure you bring you’re A-Game and start submitting. You have until February 20, 2018.

Emily Palmer of the NY Times penned a must-read story about G’Mario Charleston, who lived on a roof in Washington Heights before turning his life around. Kathryn Brenzel of The Real Deal reported on the approval of the East Harlem rezoning by the City Council.

Please come out to the venerable United Palace on January 27 for a special evening of Hip-Hop music featuring Andy Mineo in celebration of the work of the Inwood Academy. The Inwood Academy serves students in grades five to twelve (nearly 900 young scholars) and their first class of seniors will graduate this year. Proceeds from Rise Up Inwood will go directly to the construction of Inwood Academy’s new high school facility. Speaking of the United Palace, get your tickets to The Hip Hop Nutcracker before it is too late. You won’t be disappointed.

The good folks at Bric TV put together an outstanding video profile of Imam Talib ‘Abdur-Rashid who sheds much needed light on being Black and Muslim in America. The Fix comes to us from Reeseeboi, No Metes Cabra.

The iconic photographer Gordon Parks was born on November 30, 1912. Arguably one of the most important photographers of all time, Gordon Parks referred to his camera as “my weapon against poverty and racism”. His work for Life Magazine brought the harsh realities of life for African-Americans into sharp focus for the entire world to see. His work was also in many ways a celebration of Black life. Though his subjects might have appeared downtrodden, each had a dignity and a resilience that is amply evident in his photographs. With that in mind, we are celebrating this day with a look at his images of his beloved Harlem. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/UC_GordonParks.

