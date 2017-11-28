UC Recap –  November 20 – November 25

November 20 – November 25

Luis Ferré-Sadurni of the NY Times penned a simply heartbreaking account of the massive fire that tore through an apartment building in Harlem on Friday, November 17. The six-alarm fire broke out at 565 W. 144th St shortly before 3:15 pm on Friday and was not brought under control until 9 am Saturday morning. The inferno obliterated the top two floors of building and has caused an undetermined amount of structural damage. The building will remain off limits until further inspection. The tight-knit group of tenants that were mostly of Dominican descent have been rocked by this calamity. The Red Cross has relocated most of the families to nearby shelters. A tenant, a police officer and seven fire fighters were hospitalized but there were no fatalities.

Make sure you hit up the Bronx Documentary Center (614 Courtlandt Avenue) before December 23 to see the simply outstanding exhibit, Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s.The exhibit features photographs taken in the mid-to-late 80s by Joseph Rodriguez that practically vibrate with pluck, dynamism and vivacity. Joseph Rodriguez will participate in an Artist’s Talk with Ed Morales on Saturday, December 2nd, 6PM. While you are at it, purchase the new book that features these utterly compelling images.

Seph Rodney of Hyperallergic penned an excellent piece on Derek Fordjour’s Parade, at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling.

Get your tickets folks for the new holiday classic, The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the United Palace. The production is fun for the entire family and unlike anything you have ever seen before. The Hip Hop Nutcracker re-imagines Tchaikovsky’s classic score through explosive hip hop choreography, a dozen all-star dancers, on-stage DJ, an electric violinist and digital scenery. This evening-length show celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Parting is such sweet sorrow. In the final episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast on The SB Network, the gang sends love to all their day one people. The first 2 seasons will only be available for a limited time so take a trip down memory lane and check them out. The Latino Out Loud podcast will return shortly on the Revolver Network. Congrats to them on the good news.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.