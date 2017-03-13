UC Recap – March 6th – March 11th

March 6th – March 11th

Have you been to Streetbird Rotisserie on 116th yet? Make sure you hit that place up as soon as possible. The food is outstanding and you will have a blast. Lang Whitaker of Billboard came Uptown to chop it up with Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Jarobi White from A Tribe Called Quest. You can tell from the awesome pictures courtesy of Peden + Munk that Marcus and Jarobi are having a good old time cooking and talking about food, Hip-Hop and identity.

John Leland of the NY Times penned a must-read piece on the photography of David Vades Joseph. Since 2010, Mr. Joseph has been busy documenting old school Harlem before it vanishes. His beautiful images capture the remnants of Harlem that remain resilient and dynamic but under siege nonetheless.

Alan Cohen of Untapped Cities put together a handy guide to the 20 Must Visit Places in Washington Heights. Jim Dwyer of the NY Times reported on the intense fear and anguish felt by many law-abiding but undocumented residents as the Trump Tyranny continues to gather steam.

Abigail Savitch-Lew of City Limits wrote an informative article on the Inwood Library Project and the contentious rezoning of parts of Inwood. Being that the 2017 Spring SOMOS, Inc. Conference marks the milestone anniversary of 30 years, the Manhattan Times took us on a trip back into time via the posters for the important gathering. The 2017 SOMOS Albany Conference takes place March 24 through the 26. Be a part of history and register as soon as possible.

With Juan Bago off in Mexico, Jaime Fernández steps in his spot for this hilarious episode featuring special guest Danny Hastings. In celebration of Women’s History Month, NoMAA in partnership with Broadway Housing Communities and the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling present the exhibition “Women in the Heights – Disruption,” featuring the work of 28 women artists of Uptown Manhattan. Curated by Andrea Arroyo, the exhibit is on display at the Rio II Gallery (583 Riverside Dr at 135th St) March 30 2017. On Wednesday 22 March 2017, 6–8pm, join the artists of “Women in the Heights – Disruption” as they share their processes and visions, followed by the workshop titled “Facing today’s challenges as artists and citizens.”

