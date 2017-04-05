UC Recap – March 27th – April 1st

March 27th – April 1st

It is official folks; Uptown will gain another NYC landmark. The iconic United Palace was built in 1930 as a movie palace, was given a second life as a church in 1969 and in recent years has become an arts and cultural hub for the community. After some initial trepidation on the part of the owners and the board, of which which I am a member, an agreement has been reached that will enhance the crucial work being done at this sacred space. In the words of Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who was instrumental in this process, “This is our victory.”

The month-long celebration of the arts in Uptown Manhattan will kick off on May 31, 2017 at the venerable United Palace. For the past 14 years, local artists and leaders have partnered to build a stronger community through the arts in Northern Manhattan. The Uptown Arts Stroll is an annual showcase that gives a voice to an arts community that is growing in the often overlooked and quickly gentrifying neighborhoods of Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.

The good folks at Eater NY took us The Edge in Harlem to sample their food that features the “flavors of Jamaica and England with a little New York attitude.” I aim to hit them up ASAP – you should too. Marjua Estevez of Vibe wrote a great piece on Latin Trap pioneer, Messiah. The Dance Theatre of Harlem knows how to have a good time. Check out the super fun video of how the crew copes with a flight delay.

#HealthEquity4BlackLives / Mailman for Equity is planning a day of political education in May. They want to know what types of workshops or training the community would like to attend. In the age of Trump, it is critical to build skills and uplift each other as a community.

The Fix features the latest from Xavier Alvarado, She All Mine. In the 12th episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast, the crew tackles misleading cartoons, Facebook stories, superheroes and talk with content creator Linda Nieves Powell. Everybody loves brunch! The funny folks at Room 28 take on brunch. Speaking of brunch, have you checked out BLVD Bistro yet? Check out our review of this standout eatery by local novelist and frequent UC contributor, A.J. Sidransky.

