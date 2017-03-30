UC Recap – March 20th – March 25th

March 20th – March 25th

We have a winner folks. Visual artist and painter Alexis Agliano Sanborn of Washington Heights has been chosen as the winner of the 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest. The striking piece perfectly captures the energy, verve and vibrancy of Uptown. The opening celebration of the 15th Uptown Arts Stroll is on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 6:00-8:30 pm at the venerable United Palace on Broadway and West 175th Street. Shout out to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).

Alexandria Neason of The Village Voice penned two great pieces on Washington Heights this week. The first delves into the burgeoning activism that has been triggered by the market forces that are on the prowl citywide. Shout out to Russell Shaw for the incredible illustration of our beloved neighborhood. The second is a handy guide of places to hit up in the Heights.

If the expansive five-story treasure on Hamilton Terrace, which is listed as $5,495,000, is sold it may become Harlem’s most expensive sale ever. Michelle Cohen of 6sqft gave us a tour of this possibly record breaking and truly breathtaking property. Hit up the site to check out the beautiful images. Have you been to Hoodwinked yet? Did you even know that you can have an exciting and authentic Escape Room experience right here in Uptown Manhattan? Well, Namon Eugene of Blavity explains why you should patronize them ASAP.

Oh snap, it’s that time of the year again. The good folks at Harlem Shake are accepting applications to be the new face of Harlem Shake. To sweeten the deal the winner will be given fame, fortune and feast. That’s right, the winner will ride in the Harlem Shake African American Day Float and their picture will grace Harlem Shake’s Wall of Fame. In addition, the lucky winner will receive 1,000 for themselves and $500 for their favorite charity! Did I mention a whole year of free burgers? Harlem residents click below and get it crackin’. You have until May 1.

The Fix comes out to us from the one and only I Am Cruz, March Malice. This week the Latinos Out Loud crew chops it up with comedian George Díaz.

