UC Recap – March 13th – March 18th

March 13th – March 18th

Happy belated St. Patrick’s Day people!!! With that said, please go to our site for a trip back into time to the Inwood of 1968. Goodbye to Glocamorra (1968) is a documentary film originally made for broadcast on Irish television and is a fascinating look at the predominantly Irish Inwood of yesteryear. The film takes an unflinching look at the forces of transformation at work in the late 1960’s in the neighborhood. Inwood at the time was one of the last Irish immigrant communities in New York City. Besides being a stroll down memory lane, the documentary captures a community on the cusp of change and a neighborhood in the throes of a deep demographic shift. That Inwood no longer exists but we now find the community going through a similar upheaval, which begs a whole host of questions. Will Uptown retain its Dominican identity? Who will define the Uptown of tomorrow? What comes next?

El Museo del Barrio in collaboration with the Museum of the City of New York present a free screening of We Like it Like That: The Story of Latin Boogaloo on March 31 as part of the “Metro Mashup: New York Meets Havana” series. From its origins to its recent resurgence, it’s the story of a sound that redefined a generation and was too funky to keep down. Through original interviews, music recordings, live performances, dancing and rare archival footage and images We Like It Like That explores this fascinating, though often overlooked, bridge in Latin music history.

Jacey Fortin of the NY Times penned an informative article on the renovation of the GWB Bus Terminal that seems to be taking a mighty long time. While we are on the topic of the GWB Bus Terminal, check out our Port Authority Portfolio courtesy of Briana E. Heard.

Hansi Lo Wang of NPR reported on that almost bygone NYC institution, the neighborhood bodega. The Latinos Out Loud gang celebrate their 10th episode with their signature mix of racy, raunchy and raucous humor.

Shout out to the Albania Rosario for putting Uptown on the fashion map with her brainchild, Uptown Fashion Week. Hit up our site for a video recap of the one that just went down last month.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.