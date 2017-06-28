UC Recap –  June 19 – June 24

June 19 – June 24

It’s that time of year again, folks. A Toast to Fort Tryon will take place on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. and you absolutely need to be there. This awesome event is an annual rite Uptown and raises money to sustain the majestic Fort Tryon Park. For a mere $50 you not only do your part in supporting this Uptown gem but you also get to partake in fine wines, craft beers courtesy of the Dyckman Beer Company and delectable fare from the New Leaf Restaurant. Benefit proceeds will help maintain this historic park, underwrite horticulture staff, support free environmental, cultural and fitness programs, and target capital improvements in the park. Did I mention the Live Latin Jazz set by Ran Kan Kan? Get your tickets ASAP! If you wait until the day of the event, the tickets will be $65 if there are any available by then. You know what you need to do.

Okay folks, we only have a few limited edition Washington Heights Warriors tees left. Get yours before they are all gone! Please hit us up @ http://bit.ly/ShopUC to spread that proverbial Uptown Love. James Barron of the NY Times reported on the resident-led movement to have a historic district expanded to protect a couple of properties from developers.

Michael Arceneaux wrote a fascinating piece in Eater that delves into the changing demographics of Harlem via the peculiarities of a musical playlist. Shout out to Vance Lump for the really cool illustration.

Marjua Estévez of Vibe Magazine penned an informative article on the dedicated women behind Woke Foods, a plant-based Dominican food co-op operating In Washington Heights.

Beware the romper. You have to give it to YouTuber Q for having the gall to come Uptown rocking a denim romper. The sidesplitting video records the reaction of the disbelieving folks as they come face to face with the romper.

The indispensable Revolution Books has their Summer 2017 fund drive going down right now. Donate what you can to this important institution. Of course you are familiar with the NBA Draft and the NFL Draft but have you ever heard of the Bridesmaid Draft? The funny folks at Room 28 explain.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.