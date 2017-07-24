July 17 – July 22

Lovers of Dominican cinema are about to get their fix on. The 6th Annual Dominican Film Festival in New York is bigger than ever featuring over 70 films in various venues throughout Manhattan but mostly Uptown. The festival kicks off on July 25 at the venerable United Palace with the critically acclaimed film Carpinteros/Woodpeckers. In addition to the plethora of awesome Dominican films on tap the festival will also include panels, workshops and Q&As. The Dominican film industry has been growing by leaps and bounds and has been releasing outstanding films at a rapid clip. The Dominican Film Festival in New York has become the official pipeline for that prodigious output. Simply stated, if you enjoy Dominican films then it doesn’t get better than the Dominican Film Festival in New York. The festival also doesn’t shy away from controversy highlighting several films that deal with the crisis facing Dominicans of Haitian descent. Get your tickets ASAP before they are all gone.

The swank Seawalk restaurant on Dyckman was the scene of the Dominican Film Festival in New York’s Spring Soiree honoring Dascha Polanco. Cinephiles, community members and elected officials were on hand to honor the career of Ms. Polanco as well as to commemorate the festival. By the way, I had dinner at Seawalk this week and was blown away by the craftsmanship that went into every dish. I ended my meal with an incredible Morir Soñando ice cream. Get there pronto!

Alexandra Alter of the NY Times gave us the welcome news that Dominican-American superhero, Junot Díaz, has a picture book that will be released next year. Islandborn tells the story of a girl from Washington Heights looking to connect with her homeland.

Jarrett Murphy of City Limits reported on the ongoing uproar associated with the rezoning of Inwood.

A little drizzle could not put a damper on the festivities. The annual Toast To Fort Tryon benefit bash did not, as usual, disappoint. Event goers were treated to fine wines, delectable food and craft beers courtesy of the Dyckman Beer Company. The Live Latin Jazz set by Ran Kan Kan was the perfect soundtrack for a truly special gathering dedicated to sustaining the majestic Fort Tryon Park.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.