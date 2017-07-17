UC Recap –  July 10 – July 15

July 10 – July 15

We did it again Uptown. For the second year in a row, we have made it to Brick Underground’s best NYC neighborhood blogs list. This is quite an accomplishment and we are super proud to once again be recognized as one of the best NYC blogs. Our mission is to spread that Uptown Love and it feels extremely gratifying to be rewarded for that endeavor. Kudos goes out to all the other hyper-local sites that made the list.

Christopher Bonanos of New York Magazine penned a great piece on the photography of Camilo José Vergara and the gentrification that is transforming the Uptown landscape. Mr. Vergara has been shooting the corner of 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard since 1989. That corner will be the new home of a Whole Foods. Things done changed.

Washington Heights is getting a food hall. Melissa McCart of Eater NY gave us the scoop. The food hall named North End is scheduled to be opened in the fall and will be on the corner of 183rd and Broadway.

Stephen Rex Brown of the NY Daily News reported that the owner of Indian Road Café is suing a neighbor for harassment of their staff. Indian Road Café is one the coolest spots Uptown. If you have not been there, you need to check it out. They take the idea of farm to table very seriously. Amelia Spittal of City Limits filled us in on the tech economy that is starting to take shape Uptown.

This summer, People’s Theatre Project is offering free theatre activities in Payson Playground for kids ages 4 – 10 and their adult family members. The indispensable Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has issued a Call For Artists for their new series of public art projects. Hit up the site for details. The homie, Glory Lives, has a new one out, All I Ever Wanted.

Join the Museum of the City of New York and El Museo Del Barrio for the fourth annual Uptown Bounce series of free summer block parties. On four consecutive Wednesday evenings, dance to New York DJs, enjoy gallery talks, tours, art workshops, and savor summer drinks and local food. The series kicks off on Wednesday, July 19.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.