UC Recap – January 9th – January 14th

January 9th – January 14th

What happens to a Dream Act deferred? The election of you-know-who has left many immigrants deeply concerned. Harry Bruinius of the Christian Science Monitor penned a must-read piece on their uncertain futures and their fears for what the new administration may do.

I said it before and I will say it again. There is nothing in the world like an old school Uptown slice. The Hungry Dominican takes us to arguably the best pizza joint in the entire city. Pizza Palace at 121 Dyckman was rated among the top five slices of all 362 pizza places in Manhattan by “The Slice Harvester”, aka Colin Hagendorf, who spent two years sampling every slice in town. With that said, you need to get there ASAP and try it for yourself if you haven’t already.

It’s make it or break it time for your New Year’s resolutions. Our wellness contributor and my better half, Eileen Z. Fuentes, gives us the secret ingredient for sticking to your resolutions. Leonard Greene of the NY Daily News reported on why one Harlem attorney will be attending the upcoming Women’s March on Washington. The Women’s March on Washington will take place on Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Through their Neighborhood Grants, Citizens Committee awards micro-grants of up to $3,000 to resident-led groups to work on community and school projects throughout the city. They prioritize groups based in low-income neighborhoods and Title I public schools. The deadline is January 23rd.

The good folks at Up Theater Company are back with their Dead of Winter play reading series. The series kicked off on Sunday, January 15th and will take place for the following two Sundays in a row. The readings are free and always entertaining so you really can’t go wrong. Hit up the site for more info.

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), in collaboration with New York–Presbyterian – The Allen Hospital, welcomes submissions for NoMAA’s next exhibition titled Utopia, curated by Leanne Stella, Director, Art In FLUX, under the Art In FLUX 2017 curatorial theme, Re-Imagining a City. The deadline is Sunday, January 31st. You NEED to check out the latest song and video from Break Out The Crazy, Hold On. Thank me later!

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.