UC Recap –  January 29 – February 3

January 29 – February 3

Oh, snap! Lexiglass is back with some more heat. On the latest installment of their uncut raw Cubetazo mixtape series, Uptown’s own Lexiglass delivers some serious boom bap with a heavy, unmistakable Blue Note vibe. Shades of Blues is tight, cohesive and expansive. Each song begins somewhere and meanders and explores from there, unafraid and unbound. So that’s it, hit up our site and get familiar with Lexiglass and their avant-garde, progressive and propulsive singularity. Can you dig it?

Jackie Molloy penned an excellent piece in The Undefeated on an all-black senior synchronized swim team that has been around since 1979. Ms. Molloy’s lush black and white pictures capture these vibrant seniors in all their glory. In addition, to breaking stereotypes of African-Americans and swimming, the seniors provide free classes to the next generation of young swimmers.

Caitlin Sawicki of NY Metro Parents gave us the great news that the Inwood Academy for Leadership charter school will be featured on the popular TLC show “Say Yes to the Prom.” Make sure you catch the one-hour special that will air on Saturday, March 24 at 9/8c on TLC. This week’s installment of the Black History Month In Brief series by local novelist A.J. Sidransky is a powerful look at the ugliness and intractability of race in America.

Head over to the blog of the United Palace of Cultural Arts for a really cool Q&A with yours truly. While you are there check out the side bar for all the cool happenings at the Palace. You can even sign up for a free historical tour of the theater on Sunday, February 11. By the way, hit up the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) website as soon as possible as they have 3 open calls right now.

The gang is back for the latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast. This week's special guest is the super talented producer, writer and actress Gloria Calderon-Kellet.

By the way, please check out the outstanding article by Jon Michaud in The New Yorker on the how the community came to the rescue of Coogan’s entitled A Gentrification Story with a Happy Ending. The Uptown Collective and the Manhattan Times were cited in the wonderful piece.

