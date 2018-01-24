January 15 – January 20

Another Uptown institution, Galicia Restaurant, may soon close if the landlord cannot be convinced to reconsider the lease terms they are offering to an establishment that has been around for more than 30 years. Ramón Calo, who opened the restaurant after coming to the U.S. from Spain in the 80’s, said his landlord, Edel Family Management, wants to triple his rent. Please hit up http://bit.ly/SaveGalicia to sign the petition and share widely with all your friends and family. A rally to support Galicia Restaurant (4083 Broadway @ 173nd Street) was held on Sunday, Jan. 21 and was well attended by elected officials, fellow local business owners and members of the community who are steadfast in their determination to keep Galicia open. Another way to support Galicia is by stopping there and patronizing this Uptown gem. They are not only serving delicious Spanish/Latino food but they have been doing just that for 3 decades.

David Owen of The New Yorker took us on a journey back into time for a little Uptown history. Did you know that a scaled-down marble replica of the Arc de Triomphe that was built in 1869 still exists in Inwood and is hidden in plain sight? Shout out to Cole Thompson of MyInwood.net, who was featured in the wonderful article.

Calling all artists. The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), in collaboration with NY-Presbyterian – The Allen Hospital and Art in Flux, is seeking submissions for NoMAA’s next exhibition entitled Serving Healthful Art. The deadline is February 16 and the winner gets a $400 stipend so do yourself a favor and apply here: https://lnkd.in/e6awJKx.

You have only 1 Sunday left to catch the Dead of Winter play series by the Up Theater Company. This Sunday, January 28 all roads lead to the Fort Washington Collegiate Church (W 181st St and Fort Washington Avenue) for an awesome free show from the good folks of Up Theater. Speaking of theater, stop by http://ptp.nyc to check out all the wonderful programs offered by the indispensable People Theatre’s Project (PTP).

The hilarity continues in the latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast. Special guest and actor, Manny Pérez talks about his new film, Colao, which is in theaters now.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.