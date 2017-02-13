UC Recap – February 6th – February 11th

February 6th – February 11th

I had the distinct honor of being the first guest on the podcast of the Gotham Philosophical Society. Recorded just prior to the election, I talked to Joseph S. Biehl of the Gotham Philosophical Society about Uptown, community, the nature of identity, the role of race, and gentrification. Please go to our site, give it a listen and share with abandon. Thanks as always!

Journalist Amaris Castillo wrote an in-depth and interactive article for the Uptown Collective on the grand hustle of serial entrepreneur Iran Ortiz. From humble beginnings, the hard working Ms. Ortiz has big dreams and the requisite work ethic needed to fulfill her lofty ambitions.

Maurice Berger of the NY Times penned an excellent piece on the Ming Smith exhibit that is currently on display at the Steve Kasher Gallery until February 18. The exhibit is the first major retrospective of Ms. Smith’s work and features nearly 80 vintage black and white photographs from the 70s to the present day.

Have you seen I Am Not Your Negro yet? What are you waiting for? The film is a must see in these tumultuous first days of the Trump Tyranny. Brian Josephs of Spin came Uptown to check it out recently. The film will haunt you and will remain on your mind for a long time after seeing it.

Mark your calendars folks. On March 3, 2017 the Up Theater Company will be honoring Manny Ramírez of Dichter Pharmacy. Manny is a local hero so make sure you support him and the Up Theater Company. The Onward and Upward Benefit shindig is always the move. Get your tickets ASAP! The latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast features the one and only Bodega Bamz. The Ghost of Valentine’s Past pays a visit to a young man to show him the meaning of true love. Things proceed to get freakishly weird…

This week’s installment of the Black History Month In Brief series by local novelist A.J. Sidransky is a powerful look at the ugliness and intractability of race in America. By the way, Mr. Sidransky just had a B-Day on February 10 so show that man some Uptown Love and buy one or all of his books…

