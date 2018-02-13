UC Recap –  February 5 – February 10

February 5 – February 10

Say it ain’t so. We knew this was coming, but the City University of New York’s Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI) just released a report entitled When a Neighborhood Becomes a Revolving Door for Dominicans: Rising Housing Costs in Washington Heights/Inwood and the Declining Presence of Dominicans that makes it official. According to the study, the percentage of Dominican households in Washington Heights/Inwood declined 6.2 percent in just a four-year period, between 2010 and 2014. Gregg McQueen of this very paper reported on the sad state of affairs.

Richard Brody of The New Yorker penned an excellent piece on the work of the phenomenal filmmaker/photographer Khalik Allah. Mr. Brody delves into Allah’s “Camera Ministry” and the obvious love he has for the folks he photographs. You see, Khalik Allah’s subjects are mainly the drug addicted and homeless people who congregate at the corner of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Robert Sietsema of Eater NY introduces us to one of the most over-the-top burgers you will ever encounter. The Maracucha boasts not just a third-pound patty but also pernil, ham, bacon, cheese, French fries as well as a sauce of their own concoction. Hit up our site to find out where you can get you one.

Seth Ferranti of Ozy wrote a fascinating article on the rise and eventual demise of Harlem kingpin Rich Porter. Back in the early 90’s Rich Porter was one of the most famous and extravagant drug dealers in the game. He ran with the even more famous Alberto “Alpo” Martínez. That was until Rich’s little brother, who was only 12 years old at the time, was kidnapped and one of his fingers was cut off and left in the bathroom of the McDonald’s on 125th.

Stop by the The Gitler & __ Gallery (3629 Broadway) on February 17 from 5 to 8 pm for the closing event of the Esteban Ocampo Giraldo: Fragmenticos art exhibit. Get this, there will also be foosball tournament, $5 to get in and winner takes all. See you there.

On the latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast, the crew discusses the Super Bowl, Dominican bus rides, Valentine’s Day, French sex doll brothels and governmental weather manipulation. The special guest is talented actor/comedian Angel Lozada.

