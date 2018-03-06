UC Recap –  February 26 – March 3

February 26 – March 3

When Ligaya Mishan speaks, people listen. For the last few years, Mishan has introduced countless foodies to some of the best-kept secrets of the vast New York City culinary scene via her Hungry City column in the NY Times. This time around she comes to Harlem to sample the wonderful Pan-African fare at Serengeti Kitchen in El Barrio. To sweeten the deal, the awesome photos of the food by Emon Hassan will have you making a reservation for your next night out. Maybe we will see you there.

Once again it’s on. The Inwood Film Festival is back and bigger and better than ever. This year the festival boasts 24 short and feature films to be shown in nine screenings. The festival kicks off with a benefit event on Thursday, March 15, at 6.30 pm with a special presentation featuring: A History of “Hollywood” in Inwood, IFF Select Shorts, Filmmaker Interview with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer, and delicious appetizers and beverages provided by Indian Road Café. Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door.

Elizabeth Segran of Fast Company penned an excellent piece on the fascinating career of Dapper Dan. In the 80’s and early 90’s, Dapper Dan was the undisputed king of Hip-Hop couture. Dapper Dan put a Harlem spin on the clothing coming out of the big fashion houses such as Gucci, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton. Everyone from Mike Tyson, to LL Cool J, to Eric B and Rakim, sported his exclusive streetwear creations. But it did not last as he was sued out of business by said fashion houses within a few years. Fast forward to 2017, Gucci debuted a jacket that was clearly inspired by Dapper Dan. The resulting brouhaha led to a unique collaboration between the august fashion house and Dapper Dan that included the first-ever major luxury brand store in Harlem. By the way, Dapper Dan graced the back cover of the T Style Magazine this past weekend.

The Latinos Out Loud podcast just keeps getting better. This week the crew discusses Rachel’s recent De-Godmothering, Jamie’s baptism backlash and Mr. Bago tells of a trolling ex-boss. In honor of Dominican Independence Day, the crew enumerates the Top Ten Benefits of Being Dominican. This week’s guest is Dominican-American attorney, film producer and philanthropist, Charlie Vargas.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.