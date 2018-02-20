UC Recap –  February 12 – February 17

February 12 – February 17

Our Congressman Adriano Espaillat has decided to weigh in on the rezoning of Inwood. In an exclusive Op-Ed that appeared right here in The Manhattan Times, Congressman Espaillat urges Mayor Bill de Blasio to commit to creating 5,000 new units of affordable housing in Washington Heights and Inwood as a condition to supporting a rezoning of Inwood. This is a positive development and may lead to a more equitable rezoning of the neighborhood.

John Leland of the NY Times penned a must-read article on Uptown super-hero Lin-Manuel Miranda. The piece delves into Lin’s formative NYC experiences as well as the importance of his family in his creative process.

You have until June 8 to catch the Defend Puerto Rico exhibit at the historic Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI). The Defend Puerto Rico exhibit explores the creative documentation and stories told through the Defend Puerto Rico transmedia project with a compilation of photography, video, design and immersive media.

It’s that time again folks. The Onward & Upward annual shindig is going down on Monday, March 5 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church (729 West 181st). Seriously folks, there is no better way to bring in the spring than with this annual celebration of the arts Uptown. This year’s honoree is Uptown dynamo Elizabeth Lorris Ritter. She has been putting it down for the neighborhood for decades. So there you have it folks, get your tickets ASAP. Advance tickets start at just $40.

On lucky episode #7 of the new season of the Latinos Out Loud podcast on the ReVolver Network, the crew chops it up about juicing, hanging with the boys and the “F” word, foodie. This week’s special guest is VH1’s Love + Hip Hop Miami reality star and artist Amara La Negra.

If you are looking for some down home Dominican food, then look no further than El Lina on 207th Street. This is my absolute favorite Dominican spot Uptown. Please hit up the site for my piece on this beloved establishment. By the way, my favorite dish at El Lina is los camarones al horno (baked shrimp); make sure you get that for a taste of Dominican culinary excellence. ¡Buen provecho!

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.