UC Recap –  December 4 – December 9

December 4 – December 9

What up people? This is what you need to do. It is a must that you get your tickets for The Hip Hop Nutcracker going down at the United Palace on December 14. The new holiday classic has roots in Washington Heights and is unlike anything you have seen before. The Hip-Hop Nutcracker remixes the classic Nutcracker and adds Hip-Hop style, flavor and energy. So stop sleeping and get your tickets ASAP! You can thank us later. Christmas is coming early to Uptown.

Gentrification is transforming New York City and beyond, one neighborhood at a time. The pernicious process converts vibrant and diverse communities into sterile and generic places that only people of means can afford to live in. Our beloved Uptown is not immune to gentrification. Djali Brown-Cepeda deftly tackles the gentrification that is destroying the very fabric of our neighborhoods with her short film, Cuentos.

Writing in Vogue, Dana Givens takes us on an awesome walking tour of literary Harlem history. From the former home of the iconic Langston Hughes to the Schomburg Center for African-American Culture to a whole host of cool places in between. Check out the article and then take the tour for yourself.

Corey Kilgannon of the NY Times introduced us to Estelle Davis, who has been the crossing guard at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 145th Street for more than 4 decades. Our Mood Music selection comes to us from Dave Dar, Let it Off. Don’t forget folks that NoMAA has put out the call for submissions for the 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. You have until February 20, 2018 to submit your entry.

Whether its park stewardship, a Kwanzaa Celebration, a Christmas Tale, a little yuletide Jazz or an exploration of the life and work of Gwendolyn Brooks, the Manhattan Times has got you covered. Please make sure you check out the weekly round up of cool happenings across Uptown.

My happy place has re-opened. Floridita (4162 Broadway) is back and bigger and better than ever. Make sure you stop by this Uptown institution and order the absolute best Cuban sandwich in Washington Heights. They also have outstanding lunch specials that vary from day to day.

