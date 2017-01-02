UC Recap – December 26th – December 31st

December 26th – December 31st

While the countdown to the coronation of you know who draws ever closer, it’s that time of year to take a look back at the Top 10 Posts of 2016. By the way, we are super proud to have been chosen to Brick Underground’s 25 Best NYC Neighborhood Blogs of 2016 List. We will continue to bring you the best of Uptown in the coming year. Without further ado, hit up the site to check out the Top 10 Posts of 2016. Enjoy!

Carmelo Anthony is the man. Last Sunday he gifted a brand new Kia to a Washington Heights teen who has a rare form of cancer. Kaja Whitehouse of the NY Post gave us the details. For the first installment of ABC News’ Game Changers, Robin Roberts came Uptown to chop it up with the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda. By the way, Lin-Manuel should have been Time’s Person of the Year, not the lunatic that was chosen. Just saying…

Dominican film lovers rejoice. The Best of the Dominican Film Festival runs from January 13th to the 17th and features 15 of the best films from the last five years of the festival. Check out our handy guide to the festival, replete with film info, show times and trailers. Get your tickets as soon as possible as space is super-limited.

Adriano Espaillat went from being undocumented to the halls of Congress. Anthony Capote of the Riverdale Press wrote a great article on what is the role of an immigrant lawmaker in the Trump era. Nicolas Niarchos of the New Yorker came Uptown to check out The Gathering of the Harlem Hip at Lenox Saphire. Have you been to Poción Lounge yet? It is an inventive vegan spot that non-vegans will absolutely love. Alicia Kennedy of the Village Voice penned an awesome piece on this really special establishment.

Support a local business in their time of need. Earlier this month, a fire damaged Hoodwinked Escape. Please donate what you can to their GoFundMe campaign so they can come back better than ever. Tellie Floydd, Mad Amps and Charlie Cruz have teamed up to form Imported Natives. Check out the first single from the upcoming collaborative project on our site.

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.