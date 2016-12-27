UC Recap – December 19th – December 24th

December 19th – December 24th

I hate to be the bearer of bad news. But you know who is about to be President in a matter of weeks and this country, and ultimately the world, will be a worse place because of it. Don’t let anyone tell you different. This is not just another President headed to the Oval Office. We now have an ardent racist/misogynist /climate change denier/demagogue as President Elect. Remind yourself that this is not normal. No matter what the mainstream media wants you to believe. This is a revolution. This will be an all-out assault on people of color, women, the LGBT community, immigrants, Muslims, the environment and democracy. The hard fought progress that has been made in this country will be undone. The backlash will be swift, severe and systematic. We are in for it.

Trump is the Racist Grinch who stole Christmas. Edwin Martínez of El Diario/La Prensa reported on how many Latino kids are sending letters to Santa begging him to not let Trump deport their parents. This is just so heartbreaking!

This may be the last Christmas for the ARC Fort Washington Senior Center, which has served the community for 40 years. Seniors who frequent the center are hoping for a miracle. Maritza Villela and Jesenia de Moya C. visited the center and spoke with some of the regulars there about what the place means to them.

Maurice Berger of the NY Times introduced us to the photography of Adger Cowans, who is an important but little known chronicler of the Black Experience. The iconoclastic Gordon Parks was a great admirer of his work. Last year, actor Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka invited Architectural Digest to their absolutely stunning Harlem townhouse. This time around, Vogue takes us on a tour of the place while submitting Harris to some of the most random questions ever. We think the best part of the video, besides getting a glimpse of the magnificent property, is watching Neil Patrick Harris rapping a song from Hamilton.

It’s like the Biggie Smalls Vs. Tupac beef all over again. Andy Newman of The NY Times opined that the demise of the Harlem Deer might have been a casualty of the ongoing hostility between Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

