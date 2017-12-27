UC Recap – December 18 – December 23

December 18 – December 23

Okay people, I have the fail-proof remedy for kicking off the New Year right. How does this sound? A hike through the majestic Inwood Hill Park on New Year’s Day from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Join the Urban Park Rangers as they guide hikers through the trails within the urban oasis. It really doesn’t get better than that. Inwood Hill Park is my absolute favorite place Uptown. It is the last remaining forest in all of Manhattan and is as close to real wilderness as you will get in the city that never sleeps. The group will meet at Seaman Avenue and Isham Street so make sure you are there on time and are ready to hike.

All roads lead to the United Palace on Monday, January 8 for the first Lobby Series performance of the year. First up to bat is Mariachi Infante. From Harlem, New York City, Mariachi Infante is proud to continue to perform the beautiful and rich musical culture of Mexico. “Que Viva el Mariachi!”

Emily Palmer of the NY Times penned a great piece on Create, a transitional housing program for young homeless men in Harlem. Create has changed the lives of so many young men faced with difficult circumstances.

Have you seen the absolutely incredible performance of Bruno Mars at the Apollo Theater that aired on CBS a few weeks ago? The jaw-dropping special captures Bruno Mars and the band at their very best. The program intersperses the group performing with the crew hamming up throughout Harlem. The special is only available on the CBS website so make sure you check it out. You won’t be disappointed. You can thank us later.

Don’t’ forget that the deadline for submissions for the 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest is February 20, 2018. Please folks donate what you can to help Angel Salazar rebuild Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza. Mr. Salazar worked his way from working at the pizzeria to owning it, only to see it go up in flames after just 2 months of ownership. We can and we must help out this hardworking member of our community in his time of need. Please support here: https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza.

Happy New Year, mi gente!

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.