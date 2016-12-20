UC Recap – December 12th – December 17th

December 12th – December 17th

The Hamilton cultural juggernaut continues to conquer. How do you cap off a year that includes 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Not too mention being one of the most successful and buzzed about Broadway shows in decades. With a funky fête to celebrate the release of another much-anticipated Hamilton offering, The Hamilton Mixtape, that will be eagerly devoured and memorized by the hordes of Hamilton devotees.

The Diary of a Dominican in Minnesota tells the tale of a Dominican man who moves from the island to Minnesota. He arrives mid-summer and falls heads over heels for the place. Things quickly change once winter arrives. This piece so perfectly sums up how many Dominicans feel about the winter, the cold and the snow. I came to live in NYC when I was 5 but I still haven’t completely acclimated to the frigid temps that winter brings. Not sure who the original author of the story is but it has the feel, rhythm and cadence of an old-school Dominican cuento. Hit up the site and enjoy!



Audubon is back with another super solid project. The long anticipated Exile does not disappoint. The project is lush, dense and downright dope. Audubon has bars, the man can sing and the production is top notch. What more can you ask for? By the way, I think the über infectious “Day Drunk” featuring Lucia Hierro has all the makings of a hit tune. Check out Exile and then show that man some Uptown Love and purchase it.

Who knew that the former editor of Russian GQ magazine had a crib Uptown? Novelist Michael Idov, who is based in Berlin, has put his swank pied-à-terre in the stately edifice at 790 Riverside Drive on the market for a cool $1.3 million.

Say it ain’t so. The much-celebrated restaurant, The Cecil, will be closing its doors. Well, sort of. Sierra Tishgart of Grub Street gives us the rundown. Kate Taylor of the NY Times reported on how NY charter schools enroll fewer homeless pupils than city schools. Seph Rodney of Hyperallergic wrote an excellent piece on the new East Harlem home of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCADI).

