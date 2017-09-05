UC Recap –  August 28 – September 2

August 28 – September 2

We must never forget that Uptown in particular, and NYC in general, is on the frontlines of Trump’s vicious war on immigrants. Amanda Morales-Guerra, the Guatemalan immigrant seeking refuge at Holyrood Church has been denied her request for asylum. Gregg McQueen of this very paper reported on the increasingly troubling situation. Who knows what will happen next – STAY WOKE!!!

With the success of HBO’s Insecure, Amanda Seales has become a hot commodity. She recently came back to Harlem to hit up some of her favorite haunts. Alexis Soloski of the NY Times took us along for the ride. Tanay Warerkar of Curbed NY gives us the latest on the redevelopment of the Inwood Library, which has been a contentious issue since it was first proposed.

Our Uptown Video selection is a super cool video of the making of an epic masterpiece by El Mac and Celso González in East Harlem. The mural depicts well-respected Nuyorican author Nicholasa Mohr. The mural was created as part of a public arts project called MonumentArt, curated by Celso González and presented by La Marqueta Retoña initiative, with the support of City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

Nothing says Fall Uptown like the Medieval Festival. The 33th Annual Medieval Festival will take place on October 1, 2017 at the majestic and enchanting Fort Tryon Park. Get ready to take your annual trip back into time and join the thousands of folks from all over the city and beyond that come out to take part in the merriment. This is an event that is truly fun for the entire family. The homie Glory Lives is not playing. His latest joint, OMG, is another banger from a deep arsenal. Can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

