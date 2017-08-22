August 14 – August 19

“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” Heather Heyer

We are in unchartered territory. You know who has come out of the white supremacist closet. Houston, we have a problem, there is a Nazi in the White House. Put it this way: The most powerful man on the planet is Donald Trump. That should shake you to your core. With that said, we have power too. We must not allow Trump and his minions to get away with their destruction of our democracy. Earlier this week, community members and elected officials came together at Bennett Park to try to make sense of it all. We must meet that hate with truth, love and light. This is a battle for the soul of this country. The forces of bigotry, intolerance and xenophobia are not taking a day off, neither can we!

ICE is not playing. The NY Daily News reported on the undocumented Guatemalan immigrant who has sought sanctuary in the Holyrood Church to avoid deportation. It is now open season on immigrants. This is getting real dangerous. To celebrate their upcoming five-year anniversary, the owners of Buunni Coffee treated their employees to a beach day. Their loyal patrons took over the running of the shop for a few hours. The good folks at CBS New York put together a great segment on the Buunni Coffee Staycation.

The always-funny Desus & Mero recently had Congressman Adriano Espaillat on the show and boy, was it funny. They asked him about Cardi B, chancletas and much more. The Fix comes to us courtesy of the homie Ace IOD, Glow Up Freestyle.

Before Malcolm, before MLK, before the Black Panthers, there was Marcus Garvey. On August 17, 1887, Black giant Marcus Mosiah Garvey was born in Saint Ann’s Bay, Jamaica. While Marcus Garvey was born in the Caribbean, it was in Harlem that his organization, the Universal Negro Improvement Association, became a global force that is still regarded as the largest organized mass movement in Black history. In these dark days of the American experiment his legacy is more important than ever.

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), in collaboration with NY–Presbyterian – The Allen Hospital, is seeking submissions for NoMAA’s next exhibition entitled “The Art of Healing.”

