Tunnel of Trash
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
The murals are a mess.
Just two years after the city launched a beautification project for the pedestrian tunnel that connects Broadway to the 191st Street subway station for the 1 train, the passageway has fallen into disrepair.
Local residents and subway riders are complaining about the current state of the tunnel, which is filled with trash and appearing as if it hasn’t been cleaned in several months.
Also, the large-scale, colorful murals that had revitalized the tunnel walls have been heavily marred by graffiti and peeling paint.
“It’s become kind of an eyesore,” said one subway rider. “The murals were great, but look at it now.”
Jennifer, who frequently uses the station, said the piles of garbage in the tunnel made it an unpleasant walk for commuters.
“I find it kind of creepy,” she said. “The city should absolutely do something about it.”
The 900-foot tunnel allows straphangers to access the 1 train station and connects Broadway with St. Nicholas Avenue. At 180 feet below sea level, the station is the deepest in the subway system, according to the MTA.
In 2015, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) sponsored an art project to beautify the once-dreary tunnel.
In collaboration with the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), the DOT selected five artists to create murals on the tunnel wall. Each artist was given two sections of the wall to paint, each 200 feet long and 10 feet high, and was paid $15,000 each for their work.
Although the pedestrian tunnel connects to the MTA transit system, it is mapped as a street and is owned and maintained by the DOT.
Frank, a Brooklyn resident, said he had trekked to Northern Manhattan just to see the murals in the tunnel, as he had read about the art project. He said he was stunned to see how the tunnel looks.
“I had no idea it would be this messed up,” he said. “It’s a real shame.”
As the DOT has been slow to remove trash from the passageway, Jennifer suggested that youth groups or students be enlisted to help clean the tunnel.
“It would be a great project for something like that,” she said. “Maybe partner with a community-based organization to get it done.”
Túnel de basura
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Los murales son un desastre.
Apenas dos años después de que la ciudad lanzara un proyecto de embellecimiento para el túnel peatonal que conecta Broadway con la estación de metro de la Calle 191 para el tren 1, el pasillo ha caído en abandono.
Residentes locales y usuarios del metro se quejan del estado actual del túnel, que está lleno de basura y parece como si no se hubiera limpiado en varios meses.
Además, los coloridos murales a gran escala, que habían revitalizado las paredes del túnel, han sido fuertemente afectados por el grafiti y la pintura descascarada.
“Se ha convertido en una especie de monstruosidad”, dijo un usuario del metro. “Los murales eran geniales, pero mire ahora”.
Jennifer, quien frecuentemente usa la estación, dijo que las pilas de basura en el túnel hacen una caminata desagradable para los viajeros.
“Me parece un poco espeluznante”, dijo. “La ciudad debería hacer algo al respecto”.
El túnel de 900 pies permite a los usuarios del transporte público tener acceso a la estación del tren 1 y conecta a Broadway con la Avenida St. Nicholas. A 180 pies bajo el nivel del mar, la estación es la más profunda en el sistema de metro, según la MTA.
En 2015, el Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) patrocinó un proyecto de arte para embellecer el túnel, alguna vez sombrío.
En colaboración con la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés), el DOT seleccionó a cinco artistas para crear murales en la pared del túnel. A cada artista se le dieron dos secciones de la pared para pintar, cada una de 200 pies de largo y 10 pies de alto, y recibieron $15,000 dólares cada uno por su trabajo.
Aunque el túnel peatonal se conecta con el sistema de transporte de la MTA, está mapeado como una calle y es propiedad de -y recibe mantenimiento del- DOT.
Frank, un residente de Brooklyn, dijo que viajó al norte de Manhattan sólo para ver los murales del túnel, ya que leyó sobre el proyecto de arte. Dijo que quedó atónito al ver el túnel.
“No tenía idea de que estaría en tan mal estado”, dijo. “Es una verdadera vergüenza”.
Como el DOT ha tardado en remover la basura del corredor, Jennifer sugirió que grupos de jóvenes o estudiantes sean reclutados para ayudar a limpiar el túnel.
“Sería un gran proyecto para algo así”, dijo. “Tal vez asociarse con una organización comunitaria para hacerlo”.