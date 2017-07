Tryon Toast

Salut.

Members and supporters of the Fort Tryon Park Trust joined at the park’s Stan Michels Promenade this past Thurs., July 13th for the group’s annual fundraiser.

This year’s honorees included Marcela Xavier, Liz Ritter, P. Ricardo Brown, and Lourdes Rodríguez, for their “advocacy in protecting Fort Tryon Park from out of scale development that would have degraded the park’s Scenic Landmark beauty and the respite it provides,” explained the organization in a statement.

Also present was neighborhood icon Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The reception highlighted selections from local establishments such as New Leaf Restaurant, Dyckman Beer Co. and Absolute Wine & Liquors. Plein Air artists Thor Wickstrom, Diane Drescher, Michael Louis Johnson, Gregory Coutinho, and Elissa Gore also donated their landscape paintings for the silent auction.

Funds raised are used for maintenance of the historic park, including capital improvements, underwriting horticulture staff, and free environmental, cultural and fitness programs.

For more information, please visit www.forttryonparktrust.org or call 212.795.1388, extension 301.