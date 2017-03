Trump Travel Ban 2.0

It’s take two for President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

On Mon., Mar. 6th, Trump signed a new executive order that bans immigration from six Muslim-majority countries and reinstates a temporary ban on all refugees.

Trump’s original travel ban was announced in January, causing chaos at U.S. airports before the order was eventually blocked by federal courts.

The latest executive order prevents travelers and immigrants from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Syria from obtaining a visa for at least 90 days and halts admission of refugees for 120 days.

Unlike the original travel ban, the updated order does not include Iraq. Meant to avoid the legal challenges levied against the original order, the new ban also excludes green-card holders and no longer bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Iraq’s removal from the list was based on an extensive State Department review to improve vetting of Iraqi citizens in collaboration with the Iraqi government, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“The United States welcomes this kind of close cooperation,” Tillerson said. “This revised order will bolster the security of the United States and our allies.”

The new order is slated to take effect on March 16, a departure from the original ban, which went into effect immediately. The rushed implementation of the original order helped fuel chaos surrounding the rollout.

Though the Trump administration denied that the order targets a specific religion, critics have referred to the action as “Muslim Ban 2.0” and called it discriminatory.

“President Trump’s latest attempt at a travel ban is as discriminatory as his first one,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “The ban is a direct reflection of the President’s misguided ideas about immigrants, refugees and homeland security. Undermining this relationship through indiscriminate travel bans — rather than developing immigration screening capable of targeting real threats — endangers an American moral standard of inclusiveness that underpins our security.”

“If the President took a quick look around his own hometown he would see that we don’t need to discriminate to be safe,” added de Blasio.

“President Trump’s new ‘backdoor Muslim ban’ executive order is simply a mask for the same old hatred, fear and incompetence,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “The President has not learned his lesson. Despite the moral outrage, sheer incompetence and serious legal concerns, Trump has chosen to double down on this bigoted piece of public policy, continuing to believe that he is above the law.”

“By singling out individuals from these six majority Muslim countries, this administration further perpetuates the feelings of fear, discrimination, violence and hate that have impacted Muslim communities across our country,” said State Senator Gustavo Rivera.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Trump’s new travel ban will face the same legal scrutiny as the first.

“Courts across the country have made clear — President Trump is not above the Constitution,” said Schneiderman. “While the White House may have made changes to the ban, the intent to discriminate against Muslims remains clear. My office is closely reviewing the new executive order, and I stand ready to litigate — again — in order to protect New York’s families, institutions, and economy.”

— Gregg McQueen